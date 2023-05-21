PORT O'CONNOR — More than 250 veterans set sail from Port O’Connor Saturday morning for the annual fishing competition at Warrior's Weekend.
While they were competing to see who can catch the biggest fish of the weekend, the larger purpose of the weekend was already fulfilled. The weekend's organizer Ron Kocian set out years ago to make Warrior's Weekend a time and a place where combat veterans felt welcomed and felt like they mattered.
“They appreciate the fact that someone cares. The worst thing you can do to a veteran is forget them,” Kocian said. “A lot of people have lost interest because they said the war is over, but the war is never over for these guys.”
The love that is shown at Warrior's Weekend is a big reason why so many around the country try to come yearly, like Dereemus Roney who hails from Augusta, Georgia. Roney sailed back onto shore at about 1 p.m. Saturday with a bucket full of fish. It was Romey’s third time at Warrior's Weekend and he intends to keep coming back.
“I think the main thing I takeaway is patriotism, you can tell it’s genuine, it’s genuine love,” Roney said. “A lot of people do things for veterans but mainly it’s just for them, but you can tell that this is very genuine and you feel the love while you’re here.”
That genuine love is what keeps Michael Plover coming back. He caught a massive redfish that clocked in at well over the limit for the competition. After taking photos of the catch, it went back into the water. While Plover loves a day out on the water fishing, he gets emotional when talking about what Warrior's Weekend means to him.
“How can you put words on this, the parade, when the buses were coming in I was crying,” Plover said. “I have goosebumps talking about it because it’s so special for me and the other veterans, and for people to step up and do that for us, I mean it’s awesome.”
A big part of what makes the Warrior's Weekend so special is that all the warriors who are invited are people who were in combat zones. PTSD and TBI is an everyday reality for many veterans not just in Port O’Connor on Saturday but across the country. The sense of community the Veterans have with another and knowing that the Warriors in town this weekend can relate to what they have been through.
“It’s nice to come to events like this and veterans get to network and tell each other about different programs and different things to help,” Roney said. “We help each other with coping and fishing is a great way of coping with PTSD or TBI, it’s very peaceful, very quiet and you're just out there with nature, it’s lovely.”
The competition aspect is a fun part of the Warrior's Weekend, everybody wants to win. One of the first competitors to come back to shore was Calain Hamilton, who attended from Washington state. Hamilton arrived at shore with a blackdrum measuring at exactly 30 inches, the competition limit.
“After about two or three minutes of fighting it and smacking the bottom of the boat we finally pulled it out and all we were worried about was making sure it was within measure,” Hamilton said. “It was just right, that was fun as heck.”
Hamilton is back at Warrior's Weekend for the fourth time. It’s quite the trip from the Pacific Northwest, but one that Hamilton believes is always worth making.
“I ask to come down here, it’s just a privilege to be around a bunch of my brothers, be able to fish and get the kind of camaraderie that we had when we were in service,” Hamilton said. “We don’t get taken care of much once we leave service so this is one of the few chances where the locals take care of us and we take care of each other, so it’s an honor to keep coming back here.”