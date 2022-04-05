A retired Army special ops combat medic explained on Saturday night how a Texas soldier's tragic death in Iraq brought him full circle the first time he participated in a Warrior's Weekend in Port O'Connor.

Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Lloyd, a retired Army special operations combat medic, told participants in Saturday night's 2022 Warrior's Weekend Muster about a soldier he lost in Tikrit, Iraq, in late 2003.

His speech was the highlight of the Warrior's Weekend Muster, which returned to the Victoria Community Center for the first time following the COVID-19 pandemic. A string of bad luck with COVID surges and inclement weather prevented organizers from holding the fundraiser for two years, but Saturday's crowd packed the community center dome with veterans, supporters, games, auction items and memorabilia.

Warrior's Weekend Executive Coordinator Kandace Monney and President Ron Kocian said 2022's fundraiser probably topped 2019's record-breaking year. While unable to hold the usual fundraiser due to the pandemic, partnerships with Palace Bingo and 5D Steakhouse have enabled Warrior's Weekend to continue holding fishing trips for wounded veterans over the past few years, albeit at a reduced scale. In 2022, the events will be at full capacity.

Saturday's program began at 2 p.m. with raffle buckets, a silent auction and various games. Attendees then tucked into rib-eye steak dinners before the evening ceremonies.

The bustling crowd in the Community Center dome stilled for the solemn POW/MIA ceremony, the roll call and the recognition of Gold Star families in attendance.

But the conclusion was highlighted with stirring accounts by Lloyd, a retired Army special operations medic who also had been a scout sniper, and his friend, Dan Hernandez, a veterinarian and poet.

Lloyd spoke both to his experiences on deployment and as an initially reluctant participant in a Warrior's Weekend trip about a dozen years ago.

He told the crowd on Saturday he was shocked when he arrived in Port O'Connor for his first weekend to find a large banner with a picture of Spc. Richard Arriaga — a soldier he'd tried to save while serving in Iraq seven years earlier. Arriaga, of Ganado, was killed in action on Sept. 18, 2003, in Tikrit at age 20.

"Many things would happen in my life over the next seven and half years," said Lloyd, who would spend 3 more years in Iraq and Afghanistan. "I was severely wounded once in each country." He spent 18 months in and out of hospitals and had numerous surgeries. While assigned to the wounded warrior unit at Fort Campbell, a friend told Lloyd about Warrior's Weekend.

"I had absolutely no desire to put myself in a situation like that," Lloyd said, explaining he didn't think he was ready at the time. Reluctantly, Lloyd said he finally capitulated because the fishing appealed to him.

Lloyd said after he arrived on the Warrior's Weekend Field of Honor in Victoria, he was still trying to get his bearings. That's when he heard Warrior's Weekend Director and retired Army Col. Mike Petrash call Arriaga's name during the roll coll. Thinking it couldn't be the same man, Lloyd said he boarded the bus to Port O'Connor, where he came face to face with the banner.

"I couldn't grasp that just by some random chance, I'm in the exact place, at the exact time, with an organization who is honoring a soldier that I lost on the battlefield — thousands of miles away, almost 8 years earlier," Lloyd said. It was then that Lloyd introduced himself to retired Col. Petrash and Warrior's Weekend President Ron Kocian, and later, Arriaga's family.

Kandace Monney said Lloyd has been a sort of ambassador for Warrior's Weekend ever since, but Saturday was his first time sharing his story at the muster.

“I’ve heard Brandon’s story before," she said. "I’ve heard it from Brandon, but I’ll tell you that standing up there with him, and watching him tell his story like he was in the moment again — like he was back there again — really moved me."

Warrior's Weekend 2022 will begin on Friday, May 20, when veterans flying in for the event will leave Houston in a convoy heading to Victoria. After driving through the main streets of towns including El Campo and Edna, the veterans will arrive in Victoria in the early afternoon and take John Stockbauer Drive to the Warrior's Weekend Field of Honor at Parkway Church. From there, the veterans will take buses down to Port O'Connor before an early day of fishing on Saturday.

Lodging and transporting between 400 and 450 people is no easy task, but organizers said the impact the weekend has on wounded veterans is palpable.

“I mean, we’ve had people express that they were on the verge of suicide. And they came here, and they went home and sought help after this," Monney said. "It's a heavy burden to carry, and we carry it."