For 15 years, Warrior's Weekend has featured its Field of Honor at Parkway Church, where flags honoring living and deceased veterans stood Friday afternoon.
This year, more than 300 combat veterans from the Iraq and Afghanistan wars from around the country came out and were honored with flags with their names on them.
Since January, the Warrior's Weekend nonprofit has tirelessly prepared the Crossroads for the guests who served and gave everything, said retired Army Col. Mike Petrash. It was also a multi-generational effort, as well.
More than 85% of the volunteers who set up the flags were under the age of 18, and the lights that illuminate the field at night were put together by World War II veteran Ed Gregurek, 94, of Victoria.
"The next generation gets it," Petrash said. "They understand how important it is we honor them, and they are going to pass it down to their kids."
However, it was all ultimately about the veterans getting to experience their weekend getaway as a convoy of police escorts from across the Crossroads guided them to the Field of Honor. Veterans were greeted by an appreciative community as they made their way down U.S. 59 to the Field of Honor.
Each step of the way, the combat veterans were welcomed with open arms as they made their way to their destination with U.S. flags, bunting, and crowds and signs dotted all along the route.
Once they arrived, they were hugged and welcomed as they made their way to the field. Among the field were 1,540 flags that were sponsored by people honoring veterans all the way back to the American Revolution.
Each veteran went through the field with phones in hand, documenting their experience as they searched for the flag honoring them.
Austin, Arkansas resident James Zoller, 47, who served in the U.S. Air Force from 1994-2015 and had seven tours as part of Operation Enduring Freedom, was among the more than 300 veterans brought out for the weekend.
"This is the third time I've been here," Zoller said. "I've been to several different veteran events over the last 15, 16 years, and this is without a doubt the biggest, most impressive event I've ever been to, and they take this to a whole other level."
Regardless of where the veterans came from, they were all sharing their experiences with each other and bonding through the ceremony. When taps is played honoring the fallen, everyone looks back into their memories and gets emotional, he said.
"This right here. It's all worth what we did and everything we put ourselves through," Zoller said. "When you come to something like this, and you are around everybody, it's special."
Petrash compared the turnout of support to pre-COVID levels.
"We had hundreds of hundreds of people that met us in Ganado, in Edna, in Inez, and all along the route," he said. "Every year, I wonder if it means the same thing it did 15 years ago when the war was raging, and guys were coming in incredibly broken, burnt up, brains scrambled. The answer is yes, it does, and it just continues to amaze me."