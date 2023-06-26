Way of the West: Cuero's Cowboy Camp goes into 13th year

The smell of thick smoke billows out from a piece of leather as a chuck wagon stations itself nearby, with its inhabitants making homemade biscuits. A cow stands across-way, taking in the sight in Cuero.

It may sound like a cattle drive is actively happening as 50 campers made their rotations for the 13th annual Cowboy Camp on the back lawn of the Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum on Friday morning.

Tanner Fuchs, a 17-year-old cowboy, has been a part of the camp ever since its inception.

“I remember my first Cowboy Camp. We were making corn husk dolls and the kids were either making male or female dolls,” Fuchs said. “It really sparked an artistic creativity in me and I made a horse.”

As a 7-year-old back then, Tanner said one of his first memories was learning the different ways to tie a rope, shooting rubber band guns and learning about the Chisholm Trail Museum.

And he was hooked.

Now, as a camp counselor, he works to monitor the safety of the younger campers and to help the little ones learn the cowboy way, he said. But looking back at his experiences, Tanner said he has never lost that cowboy spirit, and he has never forgotten how these activities and experiences have molded him into the person he is today.

With a list full of activities, the camp has been ongoing since last Tuesday. Friday was the final day this year. About 50 campers, in addition to 20 counselors, have been working daily as guests came to guide the children in roping, blacksmithing, cooking biscuits and branding.

Camp coordinator Candy Glidden said she started the Cowboy Camp as an avenue to draw the youth out to learn more about history and traditions of Texans living in the 19th century. With the help of her husband and son, the trio laid out the foundation of the program in 2011. Before the museum even opened its doors, members of the community began to contribute resources, she said.

“We wanted to do something for the community to give back before we could get our museum up and running,” Glidden said.

Before taking on the official role as the camp’s coordinator, Glidden said she was a teacher on the Chisholm Trail Museum’s board. It wasn’t until she was asked to take the reins and the program took off from there, she said.

“A lot of these teenagers are now counselors but they came when they were about five, and seven,” Glidden said. “They grew up with the program.”

One of those teenagers who have stayed on board is 13-year-old Allie Logan. On the lawn of the museum, kids gravitate towards a chuck wagon owned by Charles and Jean Nagel out of Nagel Ranch.

The sweltering heat did little to deter the amazement of the students as they learned how biscuits are made in a Dutch oven. Between the showings, Allie made her rounds as a camp counselor to pass out water bottles to make sure her campers were properly hydrated. Allie said she remembers her time as a camper after going with her cousin and sister five years ago.

“My second year I just realized the impact that my counselors had on me and how I looked up to them,” Allie said. “I saw that they were just kids but they were giving back.”

To give back herself, Allie said she has been playing games with the young campers and always letting them know she is there if they ever need someone, she said.

Across the parking lot is the historic English-German School, a building constructed in 1880 which served as a church and education space for the early German settlers who first came to the area. Inside the air conditioned building is camp coordinator Glidden, who shares laughs and smiles with her campers as she shows them how to make corn husk dolls.

With the extent to which the program has grown, community leaders and organizations in Cuero, and as far as Victoria have offered a hand in making it all happen, she said.

“I’m just humbled at what it means to the children, because these kids, these teenagers come back,” Glidden said. “And they come back every year.”