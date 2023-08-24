FRIDAY
(All games are non-district)
San Antonio Taft Raiders at Victoria East Titans, 7 p.m.
Last year: Taft, 42-13.
Notes: Taft travels to Victoria Memorial Stadium to play East in the debut of head coach Charlie Reeve. Taft went 8-4 last season and advanced to the area round of the Class 6A playoffs. East advanced to the bi-district playoffs and finished with a 4-7 record. East is searching for its first season-opening win since 2020.
Victoria West Warriors at San Antonio Davenport Wolves, 7 p.m.
Last year: Davenport, 33-26.
Notes: West opens the season on the road against Davenport. West advanced to the Class 5A, Division I area round last season and finished with a 6-6 record. Davenport went 8-4 and advanced to the area round of the Class 4A, Division I area playoffs. West has not won its season opener since 2018. West’s Kamauri Montgomery rushed for 1,335 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.
St. Joseph Flyers at Aransas Pass Panthers, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: St. Joseph, 33-13.
Notes: St. Joseph travels to Bo Bonorden Memorial Stadium to play Aransas Pass. St. Joseph had a 3-7 record last season. Aransas Pass has gone 1-19 over the past two seasons. St. Joseph’s Aiden Aragon passed for 1,320 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.
El Campo Ricebirds at Cuero Gobblers, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Cuero, 43-14.
Notes: El Campo, ranked No. 12 in Class 4A, Division I, travels to Gobbler Stadium to play Cuero, ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, Division II. This is the eighth meeting between the teams and El Campo holds a 5-2 edge. The game will mark the El Campo debut of head coach Travis Reeve, who led Cuero to the 2018 state championship. El Campo had a 9-3 record and advanced to the area round of the playoffs last season. Cuero advanced to the state semifinals and had a 13-2 record. Cuero’s Mason Notaro passed for 2,628 yards and 34 touchdowns, and rushed for 1,000 yards and 18 touchdowns last season.
Radio: KULP, 1390 AM & 106.6 FM.
Internet: KULPRadio.com.
Livestream: Cuero ISD Facebook.
Sweeny Bulldogs at Bay City Blackcats, 7 p.m.
Last year: Bay City, 68-0.
Notes: Bay City goes for its fourth straight season-opening win over Sweeny when the teams meet at Bay City’s Memorial Stadium. Bay City went 8-4 last season and advanced to the Class 4A, Division I area round. Sweeny had a 1-9 record.
Radio: KKHA, 92.5 FM.
Internet: globecomsports.com.
Stafford Spartans at Calhoun Sandcrabs, 7 p.m.
Last year: Stafford, 35-7.
Notes: Stafford travels to Port Lavaca Sandcrab Stadium to play Calhoun in the season opener for the sixth consecutive season. Calhoun won the first four meetings before Stafford won last season. Stafford went 7-5 and lost in the Class 4A, Division I area playoffs. Calhoun recovered from an 0-7 start and advanced to the Class 4A, Division I regional semifinals before finishing at 5-8.
Radio: KNAL, 93.3 FM.
Beeville Trojans at Sinton Pirates, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Beeville, 27-17.
Notes: Beeville has won five straight games against Sinton dating back to 2018. Beeville had a 5-6 record and advanced to the Class 4A, Division I bi-district playoffs last season. Sinton advanced to the Class 4A, Division II playoffs and finished with an 8-4 record.
Radio: KTKO, 105,7 FM.
Wharton Tigers at Houston Washington Eagles, 7 p.m.
Last year: Washington, 34-6.
Notes: Wharton travels to Houston’s Dyer Stadium to play Washington. Wharton has won two of the last three meetings. Wharton had a 3-7 record last season. Washington advanced to the Class 4A, Division I bi-district playoffs and finished with a 9-1 record.
Gonzales Apaches at Cedar Creek Eagles, 7 p.m.
Last year: Gonzales, 34-16.
Notes: Gonzales travels to Bastrop to play Cedar Creek. Gonzales finished with a 4-6 record last season. Cedar Creek went 0-10 and has lost 15 straight games.
Radio: KCTI, 88.1 FM.
Hallettsville Brahmas at Shiner Comanches, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Hallettsville, 14-7.
Notes: Lavaca County foes Hallettsville and Shiner play for the 21st time. Hallettsville holds a 12-8 edge in the series, and snapped a four-game losing streak to Shiner with last season’s win. The game marks the debut of Hallettsville head coach Levi Montgomery. Shiner is ranked No. 8 in the Class 2A, Division I state poll and has won 27 consecutive games at Comanche Stadium since losing to Hallettsville in 2017. Shiner had an 11-3 record last season and advanced to the regional final. Hallettsville went 7-4 and advanced to the Class 3A, Division I bi-district playoffs.
Radio: KYKM, 94.3 FM & KTXM, 99.9 FM.
Internet: txthunderradio.com.
Industrial Cobras at Yoakum Bulldogs, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Industrial, 25-20.
Notes: Industrial plays Yoakum for the second time since 2019 when they were district opponents. Yoakum has a 3-2 edge in the previous five meetings. Industrial advanced to the Class 3A, Division I regional semifinals and finished with a 10-3 record. Yoakum went 4-7 and advanced to the Class 3A, Division I bi-district playoffs.
Radio: KBAR, 100.9 FM
East Bernard Brahmas at Edna Cowboys, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Edna, 47-7.
Notes: East Bernard and Edna play for the ninth consecutive season. East Bernard holds a 5-3 edge during that span. Edna is ranked No. 3 in the Class 3A, Division I poll. East Bernard is ranked No. 25 in the Class 3A, Division II poll. East Bernard had a 3-7 record last season. Edna advanced to the state semifinals and finished with a 13-2 record. Edna’s Jaiden Clay passed for 2,696 yards and 30 touchdowns, and rushed for 682 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.
Radio: KIOX, 96.1 FM.
Internet: KULPRadio.com & globecomsports.com.
Goliad Tigers at Tidehaven Tigers, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Goliad, 34-27.
Notes: Goliad travels to El Maton to play Tidehaven for the fourth time since 2014. Goliad has won the previous three meetings. Tidehaven is ranked No. 4 in Class 3A, Division II, and Goliad is ranked No. 19 in the Class 3A, Division I poll. Goliad went 8-4 and advanced to the area playoffs last season. Tidehaven advanced to the regional final and finished with an 11-3 record.
Palacios Sharks at Boling Bulldogs, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Boling, 34-14.
Notes: Palacios attempts to snap a four-game losing streak to Boling dating back to 2013. Palacios went 2-8 last season. Boling had an 8-4 record and advanced to the Class 3A, Division II playoffs.
Van Vleck Leopards at Ganado Indians, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Van Vleck and Ganado play for the fourth time since 2019. Ganado won two of the three games. Shannon Permenter will make his debut as Van Vleck head coach. Van Vleck advanced to the Class 3A, Division II bi-district playoffs and finished with a 6-5 record last season. Ganado had a 9-3 record and advanced to the Class 2A, Division I regional semifinals.
Rice Consolidated Raiders at Luling Eagles, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Luling, 27-16.
Notes: Rice Consolidated travels from Altair to play Luling. Rice Consolidated had a 3-7 record last season. Luling advanced to the Class 3A, Division I bi-district playoffs and finished with a 6-5 record.
San Antonio Christian Lions at Nixon-Smiley Mustangs, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Nixon-Smiley, 48-27.
Notes: Nixon-Smiley hosts San Antonio Christian seeking its fifth straight season-opening win. San Antonio Christian went 4-5-1 last season. Nixon-Smiley advanced to the Class 3A, Division II area playoffs and finished with a 7-5 record.
Karnes City Badgers at Odem Owls, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Karnes City, 41-13.
Notes: Karnes City lost to Odem in the 2021 Class 3A, Division II bi-district playoffs and gained a measure of revenge last season. The game marks the debut of Karnes City head coach Chuck Cook. Karnes City went 4-6 last season. Odem had a 1-9 record.
St. Paul Cardinals at Flatonia Bulldogs, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Flatonia, 35-0.
Notes: St. Paul travels from Shiner to play Flatonia for the sixth time since 2014. St. Paul holds a 3-2 edge during that span. Mike Jackson will begin his second stint as St. Paul head coach, and Brent Mascheck will make his debut as Flatonia head coach. St, Paul is ranked 25th in the TAPPS 11-man poll after advancing to the Division IV state final and finishing with an 8-5 record. Flatonia went 11-2 and advanced to the Class 2A, Division I regional semifinals.
Schulenburg Shorthorns at Randolph Ro-Hawks, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Randolph, 42-20.
Notes: Schulenburg travels to Universal City to play Randolph for the third straight season, after splitting the previous two games. Schulenburg went 0-10 last year, its first winless season since 1959. The game will mark the debut of Schulenburg head coach Luke Hobbs. Randolph had a 9-3 record and advanced to the Class 3A, Division I area playoffs last season.
Weimar Wildcats at St. John Paul II Guardians, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Weimar, 44-12.
Notes: Weimar travels to Schertz to take on St. John Paul II. Weimar went 3-7 last season. St. John Paul II advanced to TAPPS Division IV bi-district playoffs and had a 4-7 record.
Hitchcock Bulldogs at Refugio Bobcats, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Hitchcock, 42-12.
Notes: Hitchcock handed Refugio its only regular-season loss last season. Hitchcock is ranked No. 7 in the Class 3A, Division I poll, and Refugio is ranked No. 1 in the Class 2A, Division I poll. Refugio has won 18 consecutive regular-season games at Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium since 2018. Hitchcock went 11-2 last season and lost to state champion Franklin in the regional semifinals. Refugio lost in the state final and had a 14-2 record.
Livestream: RefugioSports.net
Kenedy Lions at Ben Bolt Badgers, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Kenedy, 21-0.
Notes: Kenedy goes for its third straight win over Ben Bolt. Kenedy has outscored Ben Bolt 62-0 in those two games. Kenedy had a 4-6 record last season. Ben Bolt had a 3-8 record and lost in the Class 2A, Division I bi-district playoffs.
Bloomington Bobcats at Woodsboro Eagles, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Bloomington, 26-23.
Notes: Bloomington goes for its second straight season-opening win when it takes on Woodsboro. Bloomington will also attempt to snap a six-game season-ending losing streak. Bloomington had a 3-7 record last season. Woodsboro advanced to the Class 2A, Division II bi-district playoffs and finished with a 4-6 record.
Three Rivers Bulldogs at Falls City Beavers, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Three Rivers, 34-0.
Notes: Three Rivers snapped a string of six straight losses to Falls City last season. Three Rivers is ranked No. 17 in the Class 2A, Division I poll, and Falls City is ranked No. 10 in the Class 2A, Division II poll. Three Rivers had a 9-3 record and advanced to the area playoffs last season. Falls City advanced to the regional semifinals and finished at 8-5.
Yorktown Wildcats at Brazos Cougars, 7 p.m.
Last year: Brazos, 55-21.
Notes: Yorktown travels to Wallis looking to snap a three-game losing streak to Brazos dating back to 2018. The game will mark the Yorktown debut of head coach Ryan Knostman. Yorktown advanced to the Class 2A, Division I playoffs and finished with a 5-6 record last season. Brazos went 9-4 and advanced to the Class 3A, Division II regional semifinals last season.
Louise Hornets at Danbury Panthers, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Danbury, 51-11.
Notes: Louise and Danbury meet in the season opener for the third straight season. Danbury has won the previous two games. Danbury lost nine straight games after defeating Louise last season. Manny Freeland will make his debut as Louise head coach. Louise went 2-8 last season.
Rosehill Christian Eagles at Sacred Heart Indians, 7 p.m.
Last year: Rosehill Christian, 20-13.
Notes: Rosehill Christian travels from Tomball to Hallettsville to play Sacred Heart for the third consecutive season. The teams have split the previous two games. Alex Seydler will make his debut as Sacred Heart head coach. He will be Sacred Heart’s seventh head coach in the last seven seasons. Rosehill Christian went 4-7 and lost in the TAPPS, Division IV regional playoffs last season. Sacred Heart advanced to the Division IV regional playoffs and finished with a 6-6 record.