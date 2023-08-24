So much for easing into the season. The Week 1 schedule features a number of intriguing matchups.
Hitchcock and Refugio square off in a battle of top 10 teams at Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium, Travis Reeve returns to Gobbler Stadium for the first time since 2019 when El Campo takes on Cuero, and Lavaca County rivals Hallettsville and Shiner will meet at Comanche Stadium in a game that was first played in 1923.
In addition, Goliad is at Tidehaven in a battle of state-ranked teams, and Industrial visits Yoakum.
Refugio enters the season ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, Division I, and Hitchcock is ranked No. 7 in the Class 3A, Division I poll.
The Bulldogs handed the Bobcats a 49-12 loss in last year’s season opener.
“I told the kids, if we win the game, it’s not going to define our season. If we lose the game, it’s not going to define our season,” said Refugio head coach Jason Herring. “We’re going to have to play and we’re going to have to play well.
"It’s the most talented passing team we’ve faced since 2015 Canadian. There’s a reason they’re back-to-back 7on7 state champions, and they won basketball last year, so they’re very athletic.”
Herring knows the Refugio defense will be tested by Hitchcock’s passing game.
“We need to continue to play great defense,” he said. “They’re going to get their yards, but we have to get off the field on third down. If we’re able to stop them on first and second down, we’ve got to get them off the field.”
Cuero, which is ranked No. 4 in the Class 4A, Division II poll, ran off with a 43-14 win over the Ricebirds, who are ranked No. 12 in the Class 4A, Division I poll, last season in the debut of head coach Jerod Fikac.
“We want to see continued improvement over the scrimmages and executing things a little bit better than we were,” Fikac said. “Seeing our team actually having to play four quarters of football. We want to be playing our best football now, but it’s more of a buildup to the district and the playoffs.”
Fikac admits Reeve’s return has brought an air of excitement to the game.
“It’s a neat deal,” Fikac said. “Obviously, he was the last coach to win a state championship here. That’s to be held special in this town. For him to come back and be on the opposite side, that will be interesting for him. I think it will be neat and the community will welcome him back.”
Reeve knows the Ricebirds will face a challenge playing at Gobbler Stadium.
“For me personally, it’s a place that’s always going to be special to me and my family,” he said. “I had a lot of great years there and made a lot of lifelong friends there. So it’s going to be kind of going back to see family. It will be a great atmosphere. I know they’ll have great support and I think El Campo is going to have great support. We’re going to get a chance to see where we’re at against a really good football team.”
Shiner, which is ranked No. 9 in the state Class 2A, Division I poll, has won four of the last five against the Brahmas, but Shiner head coach Daniel Boedeker knows continuing the success won’t be easy with an inexperienced team.
“We’re going to make mistakes and it’s going to happen,” he said. “We want them to be aggressive mistakes. We want them to play with confidence. We can correct mistakes as long as the effort’s there. That’s the No. 1 thing. Don’t be afraid to make those mistakes. It’s just a matter of the most important play is the next play and we’ll coach you up on the run. We want to keep improving each week.”
Hallettsville’s first-year head coach Levi Montgomery is anxious to see his team perform in game conditions.
“Possessions for us are going to be really important, so I think we want to play clean,” he said. “You have to be disciplined against an offense like that. Those kids, I think they come out of the womb running the veer over there. You’ve got to be disciplined, read your keys, and make sure you tackle well.
“I’m not concerned with moving the football," he added. "We have enough guys that we can move the ball, but we can’t hurt ourselves with turnovers.”
Every coach and player knows how you finish the season is more important than how you start, but being tested early has its benefits.
“You want to play good competition for sure to kind of test where you’re at and where things are going,” Fikac said. “You just kind of need to match up where a lot of good teams are playing each other.”