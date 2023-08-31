Friday
(All games are non-district)
Leander Glenn Grizzlies at Victoria West Warriors, 7 p.m.
Last year: Glenn, 35-3.
Notes: Glenn (0-1) travels to Victoria’s Memorial Stadium for the home opener for West (0-1). Glenn and West surrendered 60 points in season-opening losses. Glenn lost to Comal Pieper, and West lost to San Antonio Davenport. West’s Camden Repper has passed for an area-leading 236 yards and one touchdown, and Kamauri Montgomery has rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns.
Twitter: @G_Myers33
Victoria East Titans at New Braunfels Canyon Cougars, 7 p.m.
Last year: Canyon, 55-29.
Notes: East (1-0) travels to play New Braunfels Canyon (0-1) in the first road game for East head coach Charlie Reeve. East opened with a win over San Antonio Taft. New Braunfels Canyon lost to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, a district opponent of East.
Luling Eagles vs. St. Joseph Flyers, at Cuero, 7 p.m.
Last year: Luling, 46-22.
Notes: St. Joseph (1-0) plays Luling (0-1) in its home opener at Gobbler Stadium in Cuero. St. Joseph opened the season with a win over Luling. Luling lost to Rice Consolidated. St. Joseph’s Aiden Aragon has passed for 202 yards and two touchdowns, and Wyatt Fetters has an area-leading eight receptions for 136 yards and two touchdowns.
Twitter: @mayirsi
Bay City Blackcats at Edna Cowboys, 7 p.m.
Last year: Edna, 27-21.
Notes: Bay City (1-0) and Edna (1-0) meet for the fourth consecutive season. Edna has won the last two meetings. Bay City defeated Sweeny last week and is ranked No. 8 in the Class 4A, Division I poll. Edna beat East Bernard and is ranked No. 3 in the Class 3A, Division I poll. Bay City’s Alex Estrada has passed for 234 yards and three touchdowns. Edna’s Jaiden Clay has passed for 130 yards and one touchdown.
Radio: KKHA, 92.5 FM; KIOX, 96.1 FM
Internet: KKHA925.com
Twitter: @mikeforman21
Corpus Christi Miller Buccaneers at El Campo Ricebirds, 7 p.m.
Last year: Miller, 49-29.
Notes: Miller (1-0) makes the 156-mile trip to Ricebird Stadium to play El Campo (0-1). Miller rolled to a season-opening win over Rockport-Fulton. El Campo lost to Cuero last week. El Campo is attempting to avoid its second consecutive 0-2 start. El Campo’s Ja’Kwaun Hudlin has five catches.
Radio: KULP, 1390 AM & 106.6 FM
Internet: KULPRadio.com
West Oso Bears at Calhoun Sandcrabs, 7 p.m.
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: West Oso (1-0) travels from Corpus Christi to Port Lavaca’s Sandcrab Stadium to play Calhoun (0-1). West Oso opened the season with a win over Cotulla. Calhoun lost to Stafford. Calhoun’s Jayce Campos has rushed for 126 yards and one touchdown.
Radio: KNAL, 93.3 FM
Orange Grove Bulldogs at Beeville Trojans, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Beeville, 41-6.
Notes: Orange Grove (1-0) and Beeville (1-0) go for their second consecutive win. Orange Grove opened the season with a win over Hebbronville. Beeville defeated Sinton.
Radio: KTKO, 105.7 FM
Cuero Gobblers at Navarro Panthers, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Cuero, 46-13.
Notes: Cuero (1-0) travels to Geronimo to play Navarro (1-0). The teams have played 13 times since 2013 and Cuero holds a 9-4 edge during that span. Navarro captured a season-opening win over Navasota. Cuero beat El Campo and is ranked No. 4 in the Class 4A, Division II poll. Cuero’s Mason Notaro has passed for 125 yards and two touchdowns.
Livestream: Cuero ISD Facebook
La Vernia Bears at Gonzales Apaches, 7 p.m.
Last year: La Vernia, 38-10.
Notes: La Vernia (1-0) plays Gonzales (1-0) in its home opener. The teams have played three times since 2018 and La Vernia holds a 2-1 edge during that span. La Vernia beat Burnet in its season opener. Gonzales defeated Bastrop Cedar Creek last week. Gonzales’ Travis Malveaux has passed for 191 yards and two touchdowns.
Radio: KCTI, 88.1 FM.
Flatonia Bulldogs at Hallettsville Brahmas, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Hallettsville, 34-14.
Notes: Flatonia (1-0) and Hallettsville (1-0) meet after gaining season-opening wins. Flatonia gave head coach Brent Mascheck a successful debut with a win over Shiner St. Paul. Hallettsville defeated Shiner to give head coach Levi Montgomery his first win. Flatonia’s Keegan Green has rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns. Hallettsville’s Jorian Wilson has passed for 103 yards and three touchdowns.
Cameron Yoe Yoemen at Yoakum Bulldogs, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Yoe, 62-28 & 39-28.
Notes: Cameron Yoe (1-0) and Yoakum (1-0) played twice last season. Yoe won in the regular season and in the bi-district playoffs. Yoe opened the season with a win over Lago Vista. Yoakum defeated Industrial last week. Yoakum’s Zach Taylor has passed for 150 yards and three touchdowns.
Shiner Comanches at Industrial Cobras, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Shiner, 47-0.
Notes: Shiner (0-1) travels to Vanderbilt to play Industrial (0-1). Both teams look to bounce back from season-opening losses. Shiner lost to Hallettsville, and Industrial was defeated by Yoakum. Shiner has not lost back-to-back games in the same season since 2013, and has not started a season 0-2 since 2007. Industrial has not gone 0-2 since 2015. Industrial’s Ashton Garza has passed for 140 yards and one touchdown, and Nicholas Kuchler and Kade Kubecka have combined for 11 catches.
Radio: KYKM, 94.3 FM, KTXM, 99.9 FM & KBAR, 100.9 FM
Internet: txthunderradio.com
Twitter @JeremiahSosa_
Poteet Aggies at Goliad Tigers, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Poteet, 16-13.
Notes: Poteet (0-1) and Goliad (0-1) seek their first wins. Poteet lost its season-opener to Bandera. Goliad was blanked by Tidehaven last week.
Ganado Indians at Palacios Sharks, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Ganado, 49-7.
Notes: Ganado (1-0) goes for its third straight win over Palacios (0-1). Ganado opened the season with a win over Van Vleck. Palacios lost to Boling last week. Ganado’s Bryce Ullman has passed for 159 yards and two touchdowns. Palacios’ Alex Weaver, Donovan Ruiz and Noah West have combined for 11 receptions for 101 yards.
Odem Owls at Tidehaven Tigers, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Tidehaven, 34-7.
Notes: Odem (1-0) makes the 121-mile trip to El Maton to play Tidehaven (1-0). Tidehaven has won the last two meetings of the teams. Odem opened the season with a win over Karnes City. Tidehaven blanked Goliad last week and is ranked No. 3 in the Class 3A, Division II poll. Tidehaven’s Joseph Dodds has rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns.
Internet: globecomsports.com
Sweeny Bulldogs at Van Vleck Leopards, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Van Vleck, 35-21.
Notes: Sweeny (0-1) and Van Vleck (0-1) attempt to bounce back from season-opening losses. Sweeny lost to Bay City, and Van Vleck lost to Ganado. Van Vleck’s Brice Noster has rushed for 114 yards.
Houston Kashmere Fighting Rams at Rice Consolidated Raiders, 7 p.m.
Last year: Kashmere, 28-7.
Notes: Kashmere (1-0) travels to Altair to play Rice Consolidated (1-0). Kashmere opened the season with a win over Sharpstown, and Rice Consolidated beat Luling. Rice Consolidated is looking to go 2-0 for the first time since 2016. Rice Consolidated’s Dyren Johnson has rushed for 101 yards, and Robert Bennett has two interceptions.
Nixon-Smiley Mustangs at Three Rivers Bulldogs, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Three Rivers, 31-20.
Notes: Nixon-Smiley (0-1) attempts to break a three-game losing streak to Three Rivers (0-1). Nixon-Smiley lost to San Antonio Christian last week. Three Rivers lost its season opener to Falls City. Nixon-Smiley’s Julian Amaya has rushed for 110 yards and one touchdown.
Stockdale Brahmas at Karnes City Badgers, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Stockdale, 33-7.
Notes: Stockdale (0-1) and Karnes City (0-1) play for the 22nd consecutive season. Stockdale owns a 12-9 edge during that span. Stockdale lost its season opener to Ingram Moore. Karnes City lost to Odem last week. Karnes City’s Colton Perez has passed for 115 yards.
Weimar Wildcats at Yorktown Wildcats, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Yorktown, 36-34.
Notes: Weimar (1-0) and Yorktown (0-1) play for the 18th time. Weimar holds a 9-8 edge in the series. Weimar opened the season with a win over Schertz St. John Paul II. Yorktown lost to Brazos.
Rogers Eagles at Schulenburg Shorthorns, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Rogers, 55-14.
Notes: Schulenburg (0-1) returns to David Husmann Memorial Stadium to play Rogers (0-1) seeking to avoid its second consecutive 0-2 start. Rogers lost to Little River Academy last week, and Schulenburg lost to Universal City Randolph. Schulenburg’s Aaron Janecek has rushed for 112 yards and one touchdown.
Corpus Christi London Pirates at Refugio Bobcats, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Refugio, 39-6.
Notes: London (1-0) opened the season with a win over Bishop. Refugio (0-1) lost to Hitchcock and fell from No. 1 to No. 2 in the Class 2A, Division I poll. Refugio’s Kelan Brown has passed for 234 yards and two touchdowns, and Ernest Campbell, Chai Whitmire and Isaiah Avery have combined for 10 receptions for 232 yards and two touchdowns.
Livestream: refugiosports.net
Kenedy Lions at Brackettville Tigers, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Brackettville, 42-20.
Notes: Kenedy (1-0) makes the 182-mile trip to play Brackettville (1-0). Kenedy opened the season with a win over Ben Bolt. Brackettville defeated Crystal City last week.
Louise Hornets at Bloomington Bobcats, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Louise, 44-8.
Notes: Louise (1-0) and Bloomington (1-0) have had a competitive series with Bloomington winning three of the last five meetings. Louise beat Danbury in its season opener. Bloomington downed Woodsboro last week. Bloomington’s Amari Gardner has rushed for 188 yards and three touchdowns, and Jesus Zuniga has passed for 234 yards and three touchdowns.
Falls City Beavers at Poth Pirates, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Poth, 41-0.
Notes: Falls City (1-0) and Poth (0-1) play for the 36th consecutive year. Poth holds a 27-8 edge during that span. Poth dropped its season opener to Blanco. Falls City defeated Three Rivers and moved to No. 9 in the Class 2A, Division II poll. Falls City’s Braylon Johnson has rushed for an area-leading 230 yards and four touchdowns.
Compass Rose Legacy Polar Bears at Runge Yellowjackets, 7 p.m.
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Compass Rose (0-0) travels from San Antonio to open its season against Runge (0-1). Runge was forced to forfeit its game with Pettus. Runge closed school last week because of an outbreak of COVID. The game will mark the debut of Runge head coach Jeric Esparza, who played at Runge.
Woodsboro Eagles at Charlotte Trojans, 7 p.m.
Last year: Charlotte, 20-14.
Notes: Woodsboro (0-1) attempts to bounce back from a season-opening loss to Bloomington when it travels to Charlotte (0-1). Charlotte was blanked by Agua Dulce.
San Antonio TMI Panthers at St. Paul Cardinals, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: St. Paul, 38-35.
Notes: TAPPS Division II TMI (1-0) travels to Shiner to play TAPPS Division IV St. Paul (0-1). TMI opened the season with a win over Bruni. St. Paul lost to Flatonia last week. St. Paul’s Nate Boedeker has rushed for 107 yards and one touchdown.
SATURDAY
Non-District
Wharton Tigers at Houston Worthing Colts, 6 p.m.
Last year: Wharton, 33-29.
Notes: Wharton (1-0) travels to Houston’s Barnett Stadium to play Worthing (0-1). Wharton defeated Houston Washington last week and is attempting to start a season 2-0 for the first time since 2015. Worthing lost its season opener to Royal, a district opponent of Wharton.