FRIDAY
NON-DISTRICT
Gregory-Portland Wildcats at Victoria East Titans, 7 p.m.
Last year: G-P, 49-28.
Notes: Gregory-Portland (2-0) travels to Victoria’s Memorial Stadium to play East (1-1) for the 12th time. G-P holds a 6-5 edge in the series. G-P has started the season with wins over Calallen and Corpus Christi Carroll, a district opponent of East. East opened the season with a win over San Antonio Taft before losing to New Braunfels Canyon last week.
Twitter: @JeremiahSosa_
Victoria West Warriors at Alice Coyotes, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Alice, 24-17.
Notes: West (0-2) visits Alice (1-1) trying to avoid its second consecutive 0-3 start. West and Alice have played three times and West has a 2-1 advantage in the series. Alice’s head coach is Refugio graduate J.R. Castellano and the offensive coordinator is former Refugio offensive coordinator Cameron Cox. West’s Cameron Repper has passed for 423 yards and two touchdowns, and Jeret Swanson and Kamauri Montgomery have combined for 14 catches for 207 yards and one touchdown.
St. Joseph Flyers at Austin St. Andrew’s Highlanders, 7 p.m.
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: St. Joseph (1-1) travels to Austin’s Beck Field to take on St. Andrew’s (0-2). St. Joseph looks to bounce back from a loss to Luling. St. Andrew’s has been outscored 72-9 in its two losses. St. Joseph’s Aiden Aragon has passed for 371 yards and four touchdowns, and Wyatt Fetters and Luis Garay have combined for 16 receptions for 370 yards and two touchdowns.
Houston Worthing Colts at Bay City Blackcats, 7 p.m.
Last year: Bay City, 58-6.
Notes: Worthing (1-1) travels to Bay City's Memorial Stadium to play Bay City (1-1). Worthing is coming off a win over Wharton. Bay City lost to Edna last week and was knocked out of the Class 4A, Division I state poll. Bay City’s Alex Estrada has passed for 342 yards and four touchdowns, and Paris Fox and Xylan Williams have combined for 13 catches for 186 yards and one touchdown.
Radio: KKHA, 92.5 FM
Internet: kkha925.com
El Campo Ricebirds at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial Eagles, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: El Campo, 27-14.
Notes: El Campo (0-2) travels to Corpus Christi’s Buccaneer Stadium to play Veterans Memorial (2-0) for the second time. El Campo has suffered back-to-back losses to Cuero and Corpus Christi Miller. El Campo is attempting to avoid its first 0-3 start since 1985 when it went 2-8. Veterans Memorial has defeated New Braunfels Canyon and Alice. El Campo’s Ridge Spenrath has passed for 388 yards and two touchdowns.
Radio: KULP, 1390 AM & 106.6 FM
Internet: KULPRadio.com
Sinton Pirates at Calhoun Sandcrabs, 7 p.m.
Last year: Sinton, 17-10.
Notes: Sinton (1-1) travels to Port Lavaca to play Calhoun (1-1). Both teams are coming off their first win of the season. Sinton defeated Rockport-Fulton, and Calhoun beat Corpus Christi West Oso. Calhoun’s Jayce Campos has rushed for 230 yards and two touchdowns.
Radio: KNAL, 93.3 FM
Houston Yates Lions at Wharton Tigers, 7 p.m.
Last year: Wharton, 30-0.
Notes: Yates (0-2) and Wharton (1-1) play for the sixth time since 2017. Wharton holds a 4-1 edge during that span. Wharton looks to bounce back from a Saturday loss to Houston Worthing. Yates was blanked 65-0 by Dallas Carter last week.
Yoakum Bulldogs at Cuero Gobblers, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Cuero, 75-6.
Notes: Yoakum (2-0) travels to Gobbler Stadium to play DeWitt County rival Cuero (2-0) for the 114th time. Cuero scored the most points in the series’ history last season, and had the second-biggest margin of victory since its 71-0 win in 1914. Yoakum has won three of the last five games between the teams. Cuero leads the overall series 72-35-6. Cuero is ranked No. 4 in the Class 4A, Division II state poll, and Yoakum is ranked No. 10 in the Class 3A, Division I state poll. Yoakum’s Zach Taylor has passed for 372 yards and six touchdowns, and X’zavier Barnett has six catches for 218 yards and two touchdowns. Cuero’s Mason Notaro has passed for 425 yards and seven touchdowns, and Daylon Gibbs shares the area lead with 11 receptions for 134 yards and three touchdowns. Cuero will recognize members of its 1973 state championship team before the game.
Radio: KYKM, 94.3 FM & KTXM, 99.9 FM
Internet: txthunderradio.com
Livestream: Cuero High School Facebook
Twitter: @mikeforman21
Gonzales Apaches at Marion Bulldogs, 7 p.m.
Last year: Gonzales, 27-13.
Notes: Gonzales (1-1) goes on the road for the second time this season to play Marion (1-1). Gonzales suffered its first loss last week to La Vernia. Marion defeated Natalia. Gonzales’ Travis Malveaux has passed for 239 yards and two touchdowns, and Davonte Smith has six catches for 101 yards and one touchdown.
Radio: KCTI, 88.1 FM
Van Vleck Leopards at Hallettsville Brahmas, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Hallettsville, 42-14.
Notes: Van Vleck (0-2) goes on the road to play Hallettsville (2-0). Van Vleck seeks to bounce back from losses to Ganado and Sweeny. Hallettsville is attempting to start 3-0 for the second consecutive season. Van Vleck’s Brett Noster and Corey Austin have combined to rush for 469 yards and four touchdowns. Hallettsville’s Jorian Wilson has passed for 262 yards and five touchdowns, and Layne Gerke has six receptions for 174 yards and four touchdowns.
Edna Cowboys at Refugio Bobcats, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Refugio, 40-22.
Notes: Edna (2-0) travels to Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium to play Refugio (1-1) for the sixth time since 2016. Refugio has won the previous five games. Edna is coming off a win over state-ranked Bay City after opening the season with a win over East Bernard. Refugio lost to state-ranked Hitchcock before defeating Corpus Christi London, a district opponent of Edna. Edna is ranked No. 3 in the Class 3A, Division I state poll, and Refugio is ranked No. 2 in the Class 2A, Division I state poll. Edna’s Kade Rodas has rushed for 250 yards and three touchdowns, Jaiden Clay has passed for 271 yards and three touchdowns, and Braylen Harris has seven catches for 214 yards and two touchdowns. Refugio’s Jordan King has rushed for 246 yards and six touchdowns, Kelan Brown has passed for 434 yards and four touchdowns, and Ernest Campbell shares the area lead with 11 receptions for 228 yards and one touchdown.
Livestream: RefugioSports.net
Twitter: @G_Myers33
San Antonio Cole Cougars at Goliad Tigers, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Goliad, 49-0.
Notes: Cole (2-0) visits Goliad (1-1) coming off a 29-28 win over Pearsall. Goliad bounced back from a season-opening loss to Tidehaven to defeat Poteet. Goliad’s Colby Rosenquest has passed for 234 yards and one touchdown.
Industrial Cobras at Boling Bulldogs, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Industrial, 29-27.
Notes: Industrial (1-1) travels from Vanderbilt to play Boling (2-0). The teams hadn’t played since they were district opponents in 2009 until last season. Industrial bounced back from a season-opening loss to Yoakum to defeat Shiner last week. Boling has defeated Palacios and Hempstead. Industrial’s Ashton Garza has passed for 279 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 279 yards and six touchdowns, and Nicholas Kuchler and Kade Kubecka have combined for 15 catches.
Radio: KBAR, 100.9 FM.
Tidehaven Tigers at Palacios Sharks, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Tidehaven, 42-21.
Notes: Tidehaven (2-0) travels from El Maton to play Matagorda County foe Palacios (0-2) for the 75th time since 1949. Palacios leads the series 40-29-5 and has won three of the last five games between the teams. Tidehaven has shut out Goliad and Odem, and is ranked No. 3 in the Class 3A, Division II state poll. Palacios has been outscored 82-7 by Boling and Ganado. Tidehaven’s Ricky Rubio was named the Class 3A Built Ford Tough Player of the Week after intercepting two passes, forcing a fumble, recovering a fumble, and making 12 tackles against Odem. Tidehaven’s Joseph Dodds has rushed for 224 yards and four touchdowns, Kale Russell has passed for 303 yards and six touchdowns, and Connor Claxton has six catches for 114 yards and one touchdown. Tidehaven’s TJ Galvan has two interceptions.
Internet: globecomsports.com
Karnes City Badgers at Kenedy Lions, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Karnes City, 21-20.
Notes: Karnes County rivals Karnes City (0-2) and Kenedy (1-1) play for the 104th time since 1922. Karnes City leads the series 58-41-4. Karnes City has won nine of the last 10 games and 19 of the last 21 games between the teams. Karnes City has struggled on offense scoring a total of seven points in losses to Odem and Stockdale. Kenedy beat Ben Bolt before losing to Brackettville.
Nixon-Smiley Mustangs at Flatonia Bulldogs, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Flatonia, 34-0.
Notes: Nixon-Smiley (0-2) and Flatonia (1-1) play for the fourth time since 2012. Flatonia has won two of the previous three games. Nixon-Smiley has lost to San Antonio Christian and Three Rivers. Flatonia lost to Hallettsville last week after defeating Shiner St. Paul. Nixon-Smiley’s Davian Ramos has two interceptions.
Schulenburg Shorthorns at Burton Panthers, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Burton, 56-41.
Notes: Schulenburg (0-2) travels to Burton (1-1) attempting to end its 13-game losing streak. Schulenburg scored a total of 45 points in losses to Universal City Randolph and Rogers, but yielded a total of 88. Burton defeated Hearne after losing to Holland, both district opponents of Schulenburg. Schulenburg’s Aaron Janecek has rushed for 209 yards and three touchdowns.
Radio: KTIM, 89.1 FM
Weimar Wildcats at Somerville Yeguas, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Weimar, 61-6.
Notes: Weimar (2-0) goes on the road for the third straight week to play Somerville (0-2). Weimar seeking its first 3-0 start since 2019. Weimar outscored Schertz John Paul II and Yorktown by a combined total of 90-6. Somerville has lost to Thrall and Austin Brentwood Christian. Weimar’s Draylon McMillian has rushed for 290 yards and five touchdowns.
Shiner Comanches at Poth Pirates, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Shiner, 22-21.
Notes: Shiner (0-2) travels to Poth (1-1) looking for its first win of the season. Shiner has lost to Hallettsville and Industrial. Shiner has not lost three straight games since 2011 and has not started a season with three losses since 2007. Poth beat Falls City last week after losing to Blanco.
Pettus Eagles at Bloomington Bobcats, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Bloomington, 42-14.
Notes: Pettus (1-1) and Bloomington (1-1) play for the fourth time since 2018. Bloomington has won two of the three games. Pettus lost to La Pryor last week after picking up a forfeit win over Runge. Bloomington defeated Woodsboro before losing to Louise. Bloomington’s Jesus Zuniga has passed for an area-leading 474 yards and six touchdowns, and CeBron Taylor and Sean Darby have combined for 13 receptions for 301 yards and two touchdowns.
Ganado Indians at East Bernard Brahmas, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Ganado, 27-22.
Notes: Ganado (2-0) snapped a four-game losing streak to East Bernard (0-2) last season that had dated back to 2012. Ganado has defeated Van Vleck and Palacios. East Bernard has lost to Edna and Hitchcock, who are both ranked in the state Class 3A, Division I state poll. Ganado’s Bryce Ullman has passed for 350 yards and six touchdowns.
Internet: KULPRadio.com
Falls City Beavers at Stockdale Brahmas, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Falls City, 32-20.
Notes: Falls City (1-1) goes on the road attempting to extend its winning streak against Stockdale (1-1). Falls City has won 10 straight games against Stockdale dating back to 2012. Stockdale picked up its first win of the season last week against Karnes City. Falls City was shut out by Poth. Falls City’s Braylon Johnson has rushed for an area-leading 345 yards and four touchdowns.
Brazos Cougars at Louise Hornets, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Brazos, 58-10.
Notes: Brazos (2-0) travels from Wallis to play Louise (2-0). Brazos has defeated Yorktown and Kountze. Louise has beaten Danbury and Bloomington and is seeking its first 3-0 start since 2020. Louise’s Tayveon Kimble and Kyle Anderson have combined for 12 catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns.
Sacred Heart Indians at KIPP Sunnyside Senators, 7 p.m.
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Sacred Heart (2-0) travels from Hallettsville to Houston to play KIPP Sunnyside (0-2). Sacred Heart has defeated Tomball Rosehill Christian and Bruni. Sacred Heart is attempting to go 3-0 for the first time since 2011 when it won the TAPPS Division IV state championship under coach Pat Henke. KIPP Sunnyside has lost to Iowa Colony and Tomball Christian HomeSchool. Sacred Heart’s Brady Haas has rushed for 227 yards and seven touchdowns, Andrew Steffek has passed for 299 yards and three touchdowns, and Nic Angerstein has seven catches for 117 yards and one touchdown. Angerstein also has two interceptions.
SATURDAY
Non-District
St. Paul Cardinals vs. Cedar Hill DasChe Spartans, 2 p.m., at Temple
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: St. Paul (1-1) travels from Shiner to Temple Central Texas Christian School to play DasChe (0-2), a home school team. St. Paul gave head coach Mike Jackson his first win since returning to the school with a victory over San Antonio TMI last week. St. Paul’s Nate Boedeker has rushed for 229 yards and three touchdowns.
Radio: KYKM, 94.3 FM & KTXM, 99.9 FM
Internet: txthunderradio.com