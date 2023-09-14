FRIDAY
TAPPS Division II, District 3
Victoria St. Joseph Flyers at Brownsville St. Joseph Bloodhounds, 7 p.m.
Last year: Brownsville St. Joseph, 47-40,
Notes: Victoria St. Joseph (1-2) makes the 269-mile trip to open district play against Brownsville St. Joseph (2-1). Victoria St. Joseph attempts to snap a two-game losing streak. Brownsville St. Joseph’s lone loss came to Class 5A, Division I Brownsville Veterans Memorial. Victoria St. Joseph’s Aiden Aragon has passed for 539 yards and four touchdowns and Luis Garay and Wyatt Fetters have combined for 19 receptions for 369 yards and three touchdowns. Brownsville St. Joseph’s Gavin Cisneros has passed for 721 yards and eight touchdowns and rushed for 325 yards and four touchdowns.
Non-District
El Campo Ricebirds at Wharton Tigers, 7 p.m.
Last year: El Campo, 50-14.
Notes: Wharton County rivals El Campo (1-2) and Wharton (1-2) play for the 98th time since 1925. El Campo leads the series 71-23-3 and has won 19 of the last 21 meetings. Wharton has lost two straight games since its season-opening win over Houston Washington. El Campo beat Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial last week to give first-year head coach Travis Reeve his 100th career win. El Campo’s Oliver Miles rushed for 134 yards and one touchdown in his first game of the season.
Radio: KULP 1390 AM & 106.6 FM
Internet: KULPRadio.com
Bay City Blackcats at Sealy Tigers, 7 p.m.
Last year: Bay City, 22-17.
Notes: Bay City (2-1) and Sealy (2-1) play for the eighth straight year. Bay City owns a 4-3 edge during that span. Sealy’s head coach is Cuero graduate Clint Finley. Bay City’s Alex Estrada has passed for 572 yards and five touchdowns, Jada Andrews has rushed for 393 yards and five touchdowns, and Xylan Williams, Paris Fox and Andrews have combined for 28 catches for 384 yards and two touchdowns. Bay City’s Elijah Hernandez has two interceptions.
Radio: KHKA, 92.5 FM
Internet: kkha025.com
Calhoun Sandcrabs at Yoakum Bulldogs, 7 p.m.
Last year: Yoakum, 28-21.
Notes: Calhoun (2-1) travels from Port Lavaca to play Yoakum (2-1). Calhoun has won two straight since its season-opening loss to Stafford. Yoakum lost to Cuero last week, but remained ranked No. 10 in the Class 3A, Division I state poll. Calhoun’s Jayce Campos has rushed for 404 yards and two touchdowns. Yoakum’s Zach Taylor has passed for 658 yards and nine touchdowns, and X’zavier Barnett has nine receptions for 321 yards and three touchdowns.
Radio: KNAL, 93.3 FM
Beeville Trojans at Somerset Bulldogs, 7 p.m.
Last year: Somerset, 43-22.
Notes: Beeville (3-0) has lost its last two games against Somerset (3-0) since winning the previous three games. Somerset is coming off a win over Floresville, a district opponent of Beeville. Somerset is ranked No. 10 in the Class 4A, Division I state poll. Beeville’s Elijah Sustaita has passed for 549 yards
Radio: KTKO, 105.7 FM
Cuero Gobblers at Calallen Wildcats, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Calallen, 24-8.
Notes: Cuero (3-0) travels to Corpus Christi to play Calallen (2-1) for the eighth time. Calallen owns a 4-3 advantage in the series and handed Cuero its only regular-season loss last year. Calallen is coming off a win over Flour Bluff. Cuero defeated Yoakum last week and is ranked No. 4 in the Class 4A, Division II state poll. Cuero’s Mason Notaro has passed for 655 yards and nine touchdowns, and Daylon Gibbs has an area-leading 17 receptions for 245 yards and four touchdowns. Cuero’s Jace Gamez has two interceptions.
Livestream: Cuero ISD Facebook
Gonzales Apaches at Pleasanton Eagles, 7 p.m.
Last year: Pleasanton, 37-14.
Notes: Gonzales (2-1) travels to Pleasanton (1-2) coming off a win over Marion. Pleasanton has lost its last two games. Gonzales’ Rocky Gallegos has rushed for 391 yards and four touchdowns. Gallegos and David Clack III each have two interceptions.
Radio: KCTI, 88.1 FM.
Hallettsville Brahmas at San Antonio Pieper Warriors, 7 p.m.
Last year: Hallettsville, 25-0.
Notes: Hallettsville (3-0) visits Pieper (2-1) attempting to start the season with four wins for the second straight season. Hallettsville has won its first three games by a combined score of 130-8. Pieper defeated San Antonio Davenport last week after losing to Wimberley. Hallettsville’s Jashaun Price has rushed for 316 yards and six touchdowns, and Jorian Wilson has passed for 380 yards and six touchdowns.
Radio: KYKM, 94.3 FM & KTXM, 99.9 FM
Internet: txthunderradio.com
Edna Cowboys at Sinton Pirates, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Edna, 48-24.
Notes: Edna (2-1) travels to Sinton (1-2) looking to bounce back from a double-overtime loss to Refugio. The loss dropped Edna from No. 3 to No. 9 in the Class 3A, Division I state poll. Sinton lost to Calhoun last week. Edna head coach Jimmie Mitchell was the head coach at Sinton from 2002 to 2007. Edna’s Kade Rodas has rushed for 387 yards and four touchdowns, Jaiden Clay has passed for 474 yards and seven touchdowns, and Braylen Harris has 13 receptions for 310 yards and four touchdowns.
Tidehaven Tigers at Industrial Cobras, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Industrial, 42-22.
Notes: Tidehaven (3-0) travels from El Maton to Vanderbilt to play Industrial (2-1). Industrial has won the last three games between the teams. Tidehaven is ranked No. 3 in the Class 3A, Division II poll, and has won its first three games by a combined score of 144-0. Industrial is coming off a win over Boling, a district opponent of Tidehaven. Tidehaven’s Joseph Dodds has rushed for 427 yards and eight touchdowns, and Kale Russell has passed for 369 yards and eight touchdowns. Tidehaven’s TJ Galvan and Ricky Rubio each have two interceptions. Industrial’s Ashton Garza has passed for 397 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 402 yards and eight touchdowns, and Nicholas Kuchler and Kade Kubecka have combined for 26 catches for 189 yards and one touchdown.
Radio: KBAR, 100.9 FM
Internet: globecomsports.com
Goliad Tigers at Jourdanton Indians, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Goliad, 31-8.
Notes: Goliad (2-1) travels to play undefeated Jourdanton (3-0). Goliad has won its last two games. Jourdanton coming off a win over Pleasanton. Goliad has scored a combined 119 points in its two wins after being shut out by Tidehaven. Goliad’s Colby Rosenquest has passed for 304 yards and one touchdown. Goliad’s Donovan Perry has two interceptions.
Palacios Sharks at Rice Consolidated Raiders, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Rice Consolidated, 37-27.
Notes: Palacios (0-3) travels to Altair to play Rice Consolidated (2-1) for the 12th consecutive season. Rice Consolidated has a 9-2 edge during that span. Rice Consolidated suffered its first loss of the season to Columbus last week. Palacios has scored a total of seven points in its three losses. Rice Consolidated’s Robert Bennett has two interceptions.
Katy St. John XXIII Lions at Van Vleck Leopards, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Van Vleck, 49-0.
Notes: St. John XXIII (1-2) travels from Katy to play Van Vleck (0-3). St. John XXIII is coming off a loss to Houston Christian. Van Vleck was shut out by Hallettsville. Van Vleck hasn’t started a season with four losses since 2012.
Marion Bulldogs at Karnes City Badgers, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Marion, 35-12.
Notes: Marion (1-2) goes for its fourth straight win over Karnes City (0-3) dating back to 2018. Marion lost to Gonzales last week. Karnes City has scored a total of 14 points in its three losses. Karnes City last started the season 0-4 in 2020.
Brazos Cougars at Nixon-Smiley Mustangs, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Brazos, 39-8.
Notes: Brazos (3-0) travels from Wallis to Nixon to play Nixon-Smiley (0-3). Brazos has averaged 29 points per game in wins over Yorktown, Kountze and Louise. Nixon-Smiley’s last two losses have been by a combined 13 points. Nixon-Smiley last started the season 0-4 in 2018. Nixon-Smiley’s Davian Ramos has two interceptions.
Flatonia Bulldogs at Falls City Beavers, 7 p.m.
Last year: Flatonia, 42-14.
Notes: Flatonia (2-1) and Falls City (1-2) play for the fourth straight year. Flatonia has won two of the previous three games. Flatonia defeated Nixon-Smiley last week after being shut out by Hallettsville. Falls City has lost two straight games since opening the season with a win over Three Rivers. Falls City’s Braylon Johnson has rushed for 396 yards and five touchdowns.
Poth Pirates at Schulenburg Shorthorns, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Poth, 55-0.
Notes: Poth (2-1) travels to Schulenburg (1-2) having won its last two games. Schulenburg defeated Burton last week to end a 13-game losing streak. Poth is averaging 29 points per game. Schulenburg’s Aaron Janecek has rushed for 357 yards and seven touchdowns.
Snook Bluejays at Weimar Wildcats, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Snook, 20-13.
Notes: Snook (0-3) and Weimar (3-0) play for the sixth time. Weimar won the first four games in the series. Snook has been outscored by a combined score of 118-30. Weimar’s Dreylon McMillian has rushed for 343 yards and six touchdowns, and Zach Norrell has rushed for 325 yards and five touchdowns.
Refugio Bobcats at Bishop Badgers, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Refugio, 49-0.
Notes: Refugio (2-1) and Bishop (1-2) play for the 18th time. Refugio leads the series 13-2-2. Refugio defeated Edna in double overtime last week and remained at No. 2 in the Class 2A, Division I poll. Bishop picked up its first win of the season against George West last week. Refugio’s Jordan King has rushed for an area-leading 481 yards and nine touchdowns, Kelan Brown has passed for 564 yards and six touchdowns, and Ernest Campbell has 13 receptions for 251 yards and one touchdown. Campbell has two interceptions.
Livestream: RefugioSports.net
East Bernard Brahmas at Shiner Comanches, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Shiner, 49-7.
Notes: East Bernard (1-2) and Shiner (0-3) play for the third straight season. Shiner has won the previous two games. East Bernard defeated Ganado, a district opponent of Shiner, for its first win last week. Shiner has not started a season 0-4 since 1997.
Internet: KULPRadio.com
Danbury Panthers at Ganado Indians, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Ganado, 40-0.
Notes: Danbury (0-3) and Ganado (2-1) play for the sixth time since 2016. Ganado owns a 4-1 edge during that span. Danbury has been outscored 106-8 in its three losses. Ganado is coming off a loss to East Bernard. Ganado’s Bryce Ullman has passed for 438 yards and seven touchdowns, and Landon Hicks has nine receptions for 217 yards and three touchdowns.
Somerville Yeguas at Kenedy Lions, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Kenedy, 21-13.
Notes: Somerville (0-3) makes the 161-mile trip to play Kenedy (2-1). Somerville is yielding an average of over 52 points per game. Kenedy is coming off a win over Karnes County rival Karnes City.
Stockdale Brahmas at Yorktown Wildcats, 7 p.m.
Last year: Stockdale, 33-7.
Notes: Stockdale (2-1) and Yorktown (1-2) play for the seventh time since 2016. The teams have split the previous six games. Stockdale has defeated Karnes City and Falls City since opening the season with a one-point loss to Ingram Moore. Yorktown picked up its first win of the season against Woodsboro last week.
Louise Hornets at Sacred Heart Indians, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Sacred Heart, 16-10.
Notes: Louise (2-1) travels to Hallettsville to play Sacred Heart (3-0) for the third straight season. Sacred Heart has won the previous two games. Louise suffered its first loss of the season to Brazos last week. Sacred Heart beat Houston KIPP Sunnyside. Sacred Heart is averaging over 42 points per game. Sacred Heart’s Brady Haas has rushed for 325 yards and nine touchdowns, Andrew Steffek has passed for 397 yards and five touchdowns, and Nic Angerstein has 10 interceptions for 190 yards and one touchdown. Angerstein has two interceptions and returned one for a touchdown.
Woodsboro Eagles at Santa Maria Cougars, 7 p.m.
Last year: Santa Maria, 35-7.
Notes: Woodsboro (1-2) makes the 172-mile trip to play Santa Maria. Woodsboro scored 32 points in its win over Charlotte, and a total of six points in losses to Bloomington and Yorktown. Santa Maria is coming off a win over Agua Dulce, a district opponent of Woodsboro.
St. Paul Cardinals at Legacy Prep Lions, 7 p.m.
Last year: St. Paul, 49-6.
Notes: St. Paul (2-1) travels from Shiner to Magnolia seeking its third straight win over Legacy Prep (3-0). St. Paul has won two straight games since losing to Flatonia in its season opener. Legacy Prep, a TAPPS Division III school, is coming off a win over Spring Frassati. St. Paul’s Nate Boedeker has rushed for 373 yards and five touchdowns.