Weimar finished last season with a record of 40-2 for the first time in school history, but short of its ultimate goal, falling 1-0 to eventual state champion Stamford in the Class 2A semifinals.
But with almost the entire team returning, Weimar expects to run it back as the Ladycats begin the year ranked No. 3 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association preseason poll.
"We told them when it was over, the one game is not a defining moment of you or your season," said Weimar coach Roger Maupin. "But what I stressed with them is 'You're finding out how hard it is to actually win.'"
Weimar returns starting pitchers Reagan Wick and Paige Pavlu, who earned second team all-state honors as sophomores. Wick and Pavlu went 26-2 and 14-0 respectively, with Wick collecting 245 strikeouts.
Catcher Skylar Heger and outfielder Hannah Fisbeck also earned second team all-state honors, while shortstop Malarie Mican received all-state honorable mention. All three hit over .500 on the year.
"We've got to be able to start where we left off," Maupin said. "That was kind of the focus when we talked at the end of the year. You can't just stop today and then come back in January and everything's just gonna happen. You have to continue to prepare because all these other teams are gonna continue to prepare."
Maupin expects several young players to step up in the new season, and credits his athletes' hard work in all sports for Weimar's past success and any future successes.
"Everybody knows that it's possible," Maupin said. "Getting to state's not something that you think about but never occurs. They know that if they put the work in that the opportunity is there."
Shiner set to lean on youth
Paeden Vincik was thrown into the fire last year.
A freshman at the time, Vincik grew into Shiner's ace, compiling 129 strikeouts, 17 wins and a 3.25 ERA.
That helped Shiner finish second in District 28-2A behind state semifinalist Weimar. However, the Lady Comanches’ run at a 13th state tournament appearance was halted by district foe Ganado in the third round.
The Maidens swept Shiner in a best-of-3 series to advance to the regional final. Shiner outscored Ganado 26-11 in their two meetings in district play.
“It’s definitely going to take a lot of work,” Vincik said. “But I feel like we’ll get there. We’ve just got to come out every day and say we want that state championship, and work to get it.”
The Lady Comanches don’t have a senior on their roster after graduating eight last year.
Because of that, Vincik, an all-state selection last year, figures to play a vital leadership role for a young Shiner team that enters the year ranked No. 7 in the TGCA poll.
“She won almost 20 games, had over 100 strikeouts and sent us to the playoffs as a freshman,” said coach Jason Keller. “She was an all-state pitcher and she accounted for almost 10 home runs by herself. Then Riley Vancura also contributed to that offensively. Teresa Olivas and Riley Rainosek also return.”
Keller wants to see his underclassmen step up and play as if they were seniors.
“It’s just the freshmen, the youth and the experience are going to be a big key for us,” Keller said. “The expectation of them playing and practicing like seniors is going to be extremely critical for us. But they can do it. They have a lot of talent.”
Expectations stay high for Lady Brahmas
Hallettsville senior pitcher Emily Migl is familiar with the Lady Brahmas’ expectations.
In 2019, Migl was a freshman watching on as pitcher Rylee Trlicek guided Hallettsville to its third state tournament.
Migl appeared in the tournament as a pinch runner for Trlicek in the Lady Brahmas’ 12-2 win over Danbury in the semifinals and their loss to Emory Rains in the championship game.
Now, Migl is ready to step into a leadership role as Hallettsville looks to improve off a regional semifinal trip a year ago. As they gear up for the season, the Lady Brahmas know the high expectations remain.
Hallettsville enters the season at No. 10 in the TGCA Class 3A poll
“It’s not only on the field, it’s in our dugout, in the stands,” Migl said. “The parents, the coaches, just the town of Hallettsville in general has high expectations. We have a lot of talent and a lot of hard work. We put that all together and we can go far.”
Migl’s performance in the circle is something Hallettsville is ready to ride.
After being knocked out of the playoffs in the fourth round by a pitching performance by Bishop’s Andrea Martinez, the Lady Brahmas know how important pitching will be this season.
But nothing will better prepare Hallettsville than the experience they got last year.
“I think (pitching) will be big, obviously,” said coach Callie Kresta. “But I think the biggest thing we have this year versus last year is more experience. Last year we had a junior (Migl) and a freshman (Kaylie Olivarez) splitting time and carrying us through it. Now we’ve got a sophomore and a senior who got good seasons under their belts. I think that’s going to be a big thing.”
Migl said the biggest focal point this offseason for the Lady Brahmas was communication.
She realizes it’s been the reason for Hallettsville’s success recently. The Lady Brahmas have averaged more than 22 wins per season since 2019.
“Communication is a big thing,” Kresta said. “I need to be able to communicate openly with players and, in turn, have them communicate openly with me. It’s a two-way street. That also carries over to them communicating with each other on the field. That’s what we’re trying to build now in practice.”
Ganado rising to the occasion
Ganado exceeded outside expectations in 2021, going 24-8 and advancing to the Class 2A regional final for the first time in school history.
Now with almost the entire team returning, and a few freshmen expected to step up, the Maidens have embraced the hashtag Rise to the Occasion under new head coach Jordin Jones.
"It's not just game day, it's not just the big games," Jones said. "It's rise every day at practice, rise during workouts, rise during conditioning. Just hitting that day head on and giving it everything that you have in that particular day to get better."
Jones replaces Monica Strube, now the head coach at Yoakum, after two years as an assistant at Industrial.
After defeating Shiner in the playoffs and going the distance with Weimar, the Maidens are expecting another long run and will be loaded with experience with starting pitcher Macy Kolacny — a second team all-state utility player selection — catcher Cameryn Webernick, outfielders Ja'Lai Foster and Bella Adrian and infielder Kate Smith all returning.
"I think they are more motivated this year than they have been because they got that taste of winning, and they want more of it," Jones said. "I kind of see it in volleyball season and basketball season that these girls are wanting to win. And they have a little bit more grit behind them."
Ladybirds firing back
El Campo stormed through District 24-4A last season.
The Ladybirds averaged 13 runs a game as they swept through district play, but were swept by Huffman Hargrave in the area round.
Now, with most of the team returning, El Campo is expecting to reload under first-year head coach Hayley Colwell.
"My expectations are to have fun and win games," Colwell said. "It doesn't get much better than that. Everything is clicking. They're doing great in the weight room. The offseason workouts, everything is just rolling and going at this point and the girls are doing really well."
El Campo returns first team all-state first baseman Kate Bubela, infielders Anna Rod and Morgan Russell, infielder Heather Farrar and pitchers Bridget Dorotik and Carleene Rawlings.
The Ladybirds will have to replace Mackenzie and Madisyn Matlock, who hit .361 and .377 respectively, as well as left fielder Allison Rioux.
El Campo has scrimmages against Boling, Cuero, Calallen, Beeville and Victoria East before its season opener at Columbia on Tuesday.
"The preseason games will really help us going into the playoffs," Colwell said. "I think playing better talent is going to help us in the long run."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.