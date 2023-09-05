EDNA — With district play creeping up for both Edna and Weimar, Tuesday night’s match against one another gave both teams insight on where they stand.
Although the Ladycats (26-8) took a 3-1 victory (25-20, 23-25, 30-28, 25-22) over the Cowgirls (13-13) in the Edna gym, Weimar head coach Amanda Machicek thinks her team still has room to improve.
“We know in the next two weeks we do have district and being in that district with Schulenburg and Shiner, it’s a tough district so we know we’ve got to compete,” Machicek said. “Tonight we ended well, but we’ve got to compete at a high level to compete with those teams.”
After dropping the second set, Weimar was down to Edna 22-19 in the third on the brink of trailing in the match. However, the Ladycats rallied to steal the set and went up big early in the fourth to pull away with the match.
"We fell mentally and we had a lot of unforced errors and it affected their focus in the fourth set," said Edna head coach Rachel Collins. "We came out way too flat and too slow and unfortunately for us by the time we turned it around it was too late."
Weimar was led by junior outside hitter Chandley Tolbert, who ended the match with a team-high 20 kills.
“I think after the second set we clicked into gear because we realized we have to push a little harder than we were,” Tolbert said. “Once we all got in the same mindset and had the same goal in mind I think that’s when everything fell into place.”
Six of Tolbert's kills came in the deciding fourth set. Lauren Hinze (23) and Madison Luckey (17) combined for 40 assists in the match.
“(Tolbert) is our leader on the floor so we look for her to be a six-rotation player and her to step up whether she’s in the front row or back row,” Machicek said. “It was a good thing for her to be able to finish on a high note.”
Edna's Shanti Guerra ended the match with 21 kills, while Bella Plotini recorded 44 assists.
Although Weimar still has time to prep for its first district game on Sept. 19, Edna’s district slate begins on Friday with a match against Hallettsville.
"I think this was good for (our team)," Collins said about the loss. "Obviously we'll be in the gym the next two days and we'll be working really hard because ultimately all preseason is getting you ready for district."
Non-District
Weimar 3, Edna 1
Weimar 25 23 30 25
Edna 20 25 28 22
Highlights: (W) Chandley Tolbert 20 kills; Madison Luckey 17 assists; Lauren Hinze 23 assists, 2 kills; Janiyah Cooper 12 kills; Jayia Cook 7 kills, 1 block; Taylor Smith 2 kills, 1 block; (E) Shanti Guerra 21 kills, 11 digs, 5 aces, 2 blocks; Karsyn Damborsky 10 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces; Bella Plotini 3 kills, 8 digs, 3 aces, 44 assists; Marlee Holmes 9 digs, 2 aces; Kadyn Singer 7 kills, 1 block, 2 digs.
Records: Weimar 26-8, Edna 13-13