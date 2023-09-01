Victoria West could not find a way to stop the Leander Glenn rushing attack Friday night, giving up 511 yards on the ground in a 52-17 loss in their home opener.
The Warriors' (0-2) woes defending the run began on the first drive. The Grizzlies' (1-1) slot-t offense based on misdirection kept the Warriors guessing all night, and it was evident on their first touchdown of the night.
On third down and 14, a misdirection run up the middle from the Grizzlies' sophomore running back Jason Ortiz gave him a wide open lane that he burst through to find the endzone from 61 yards out. The third and 14 was a chance for the Warriors to grab momentum early on, but they failed to do so. It's something that Warriors head coach Courtney Boyce feels the need to emphasize going forward.
"We got to find a way to take back momentum," Boyce said. "When we lose it, we got to find a way to get it back. Right now with this team, that's real pivotal for our coaching staff."
On the Warriors' opening drive, the offense started off crisp. Senior quarterback Camden Repper had back-to-back runs of 12 yards and 11 yards to get the offense going, then he found sophomore receiver Jeret Swanson for 26 yards to get the Warriors in range. However, three plays later, Repper would throw an interception on third down to give the ball back to the Grizzlies in the beginning of what would become a frustrating day for the offense.
Momentum and rhythm would be hard to find for the Warriors offense because they found themselves on the sidelines so often. That possession ending in an interception would be the only time the Warriors touched the ball in the first quarter. By the time they got it back in the second quarter, they were already down 10-0.
"I feel like we just got really unlucky, we put together a lot of good plays, and then one bad thing would happen," Swanson said of the Warriors offense. "I feel like we would just lose our rhythm, and then we couldn't get anything going."
With the Warriors offense on the sidelines, the Grizzlies' rushing attack took over, namely junior running back DJ Dugar. Dugar's first touchdown would come from a yard out late in the second quarter to put the Grizzlies up 24-7, but that was only a preview of what was to come in the second half.
On the first two drives of the second half, Dugar would take toss plays to the left and turn them into touchdowns, first from 13 yards out, then from 51 yards to make it 38-7 Grizzlies with 5:29 left in the third quarter.
The Warriors' bright spot offensively was Swanson, who answered Dugar's 51 yard score with a 65 yard catch and run on a screen pass to make it 38-14.
"JD (Kelly) got a good block. I saw the linebacker coming. I just stepped back. He flew by, and I took off," Swanson said of his touchdown reception.
The Grizzlies were not done on the ground however. They responded to Swanson's touchdown with another quick drive capped off by a 10 yard touchdown from Ortiz, and to finish things off in the third quarter, Dugar would again take a toss play and run it 57 yards into the endzone to make it 52-14 after three, on their way to a 52-17 victory.
The loss drops West to 0-2 on the season ahead of next week's final non-district contest against Alice.
"There's some things to be proud of that they might not understand," Boyce said of his team. "Just playing through the entire time for four quarters and keeping their head, keeping their cool and continuing to fight."