Victoria West lost its third straight game of the season to Alice 36-25 Friday night on the road.
The Warriors (0-3) entered halftime down 21-3 and added six points in the third quarter to enter the fourth down 20 points.
West added 16 points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough to overcome the early deficit to Alice (2-1).
West allowed 205 passing yards from Alice quarterback Lucian Cruz and 176 yards on the ground from the Alice running game.
The Warriors were coming off of a 52-17 loss to Leander Glenn in Week 2.
West has a bye in Week 4 and will open district play on Sept. 22 facing Corpus Christi King at Memorial Stadium.