Victoria West got what it wanted Thursday night in its scrimmage against Gregory-Portland, a physical, evenly-matched battle.
After a spring, summer and preseason of working against themselves, the Warriors got to test themselves against an opponent for the first time, and the first thing that stood out was the physicality.
"It was a physical scrimmage, I think the speed of the game at the beginning is something we can work on in practice, but I think we caught up after that first series," said Victoria West head coach Courtney Boyce. "I think overall it was a very good scrimmage for us and it makes us a lot better."
The physicality of the Wildcats was not lost on the Warrior players, it was the first thing that stood out to senior running back Kamauri Montgomery.
"We did play physical, they're physical and we matched that, that's what I like," Montgomery said. "I really felt like we got better today."
Victoria West began the controlled portion of the scrimmage slowly, not crossing the 50-yard line on its first three possessions.
The play that began to change things was actually one that could've gone wrong. A low snap to quarterback Camden Repper saw the ball hit the ground.
Repper recovered the ball quickly, scampered to his left and saw an open field ahead of him and rushed for 52 yards down the sideline.
"Camden has that ability to make plays," Boyce said. "He makes everyone be on alert."
Repper's long run led to a 2-yard touchdown run from Montgomery to open the scoring.
On the final play of the first controlled period Repper would find JD Kelly in the end zone for another West touchdown.
A long touchdown pass from Nolan Boyce to Tayvian Peoples got the West second unit on the board, to give the Warriors a 3-2 edge in the controlled scrimmage.
In the live scrimmage, G-P connected on a 70-yard touchdown in the first play to take a quick 7-0 lead.
The Warriors were able to answer the Wildcats' score with one of their own. A penalty got the Warriors down to the 11-yard line and Montgomery was able to get outside and find the end zone for his second touchdown.
Montgomery was not done making an impact. In his final play of the night Montgomery caught a swing pass on the right sideline, made two defenders miss, and sprinted for a 45-yard catch and run touchdown to tie the contest.
"Big shout to Kamauri because you know he really stepped up," Boyce said. "In that type of moment to put us back in a tie ball game and he just continued to lead."
The Warriors were outscored 20-14 in the live half of the scrimmage.
The Warriors wanted stiff competition ahead of their season opener against San Antonio Davenport, and they got just that.
The focus now is to learn from Thursday night and get ready for their season opener on Aug. 25.
"When we watch the film we're going to learn something, and whatever it may be we understand that (G-P) is a very good team," Boyce said. "Davenport's going to be a good team, but I think overall the leadership was positive and that was encouraging."