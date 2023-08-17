Victoria West got what they wanted Thursday night in their scrimmage against Gregory-Portland, a physical even matched battle.
After a spring, summer and preseason of working against themselves, the Warriors got to test themselves against an opponent for the first time, and the first thing that stood out was the physicality.
"It was a physical scrimmage, I think the speed of the game at the beginning is something we can work on in practice, but I think we caught up after that first series," Victoria West head coach Courtney Boyce said. "I think overall it was a very good scrimmage for us and it makes us a lot better."
The physicality of the Wildcats was not lost on the Warrior players, it was the first thing that stood out to senior running back Kamauri Montgomery.
"We did play physical, they're physical and we matched that, that's what I like," Montgomery said. "I really felt like we got better today."
Victoria West began the controlled portion of the scrimmage slowly, not crossing the 50 yard line on their first three possessions. The play that began to change things was actually one that could've gone wrong. A low snap to quarterback Camden Repper saw the ball hit the ground. Repper recovered the ball quickly, scampered to his left and once he did saw an open field ahead of him as he rushed for 52 yards down the sideline.
"Camden has that ability to make plays," Boyce said. "He makes everyone be on alert."
Repper's long run led to a 2-yard touchdown run from Montgomery to open the scoring. On the final play of the first controlled period Repper would find JD Kelly in the endzone for another West touchdown to put them ahead 12-0.
Another long touchdown pass from Nolan Boyce to Tayvian Peoples got the West second unit on the board, and was the difference in the controlled portion of the scrimmage, outscoring Gregory-Portland 18-12.
In the live scrimmage Gregory-Portland wasted no time getting on the board, connecting on a 70-yard touchdown in the first play to take a quick 7-0 lead.
The Warriors were able to answer the Wildcats score with one of their own. A Wildcat penalty got the Warriors down to the 11-yard line and Montgomery was able to get outside and find the endzone for his second touchdown of the night.
Montgomery was not done making an impact. In his final play of the night Montgomery caught a swing pass on the right sideline, made two Wildcat defenders miss, and sprinted down field for a 45 yard catch and run touchdown to tie the live portion up at 12.
"Big shout to Kamauri because you know he really stepped up," Boyce said. "In that type of moment to put us back in a tie ball game and he just continued to lead."
The Warriors would go on to get outscored 20-14 in the live half, bringing the aggregate score to 32-32.
The Warriors wanted stiff competition ahead of their season opener against San Antonio Davenport, and they got just that. The focus now is to learn from Thursday night and get ready for their season opener on Aug. 25.
"When we watch the film we're going to learn something, and whatever it may be we understand that (Gregory-Portland) is a very good team," Boyce said. "Davenport's going to be a good team, but I think overall the leadership was positive and that was encouraging."