Victoria West rallied late, but could not overcome a strong first two sets by Columbus, losing 3-1 in their non-district match Tuesday night.
The evening started off in a festive mood, as the Warriors honored junior libero Jazmine Valenzuela for getting her 1,000th career dig last Tuesday during their game against El Campo. Valenzuela was unaware of what was going to take place and was surprised by head coach Garrett Gomez and her teammates.
"I had no idea, my team was being a little secretive today around me, but when (Gomez) started saying my name it surprised me big time," Valenzuela said. "It felt amazing. I felt really loved and I enjoyed all of it."
"The second I found out I just lost my mind, it's so incredible. It's such a huge accomplishment," Gomez said. "Even for her just being a junior, she was so much more high school volleyball left and to even hit 1,000 anything is an incredible honor and we are just so proud of her."
Once the festivities were over and the match began, and the Columbus Cardinals, currently ranked No. 8 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association 3A poll played like a top 10 team. It became clear that the Cardinals (23-5) wanted to run their attack through senior outside hitter Ally Tribe, and in the early part of the game the Warriors (17-9) did not have an answer for her.
"They were not slowing down one bit, they were setting (Tribe) and making sure that she was getting utilized as much as possible," Tribe said. "We were kind of on our heels a bit, just shifted a little bit more than we needed to in our defensive zones."
Through two sets it looked like Columbus as on their way to a comfortable 3-0 victory, and even in the third set it was the Cardinals once again taking control, leading 6-2 early on. From that point on what appeared to be a comfortable win turned highly uncomfortable for Columbus. Victoria West made some adjustments defensively, started finding some holes in the Cardinal defense and began dictating the action.
"We started speeding up our offense in that third and fourth set," Gomez said. "It really started working in our favor and then we started to rally back."
For much of the third set it still did not look like there was going to be a fourth set. While the Warrior battled back, they were still down 23-20, two points away from losing the match. The team responded by scoring six out of the next seven points to fight back and win the set and extend the match.
"We really talked about fighting back because we wanted to keep going," Valenzuela said. "We wanted to fight back really hard and that's what we did, we fought our hardest and gave it our all."
The fourth set played out similarly to the first, Columbus got head early, but West rallied back as the set progressed, and late on a 5-1 run from the Warriors tied things up at 22, forcing Columbus to call a timeout. Coming out of the timeout it was Columbus who would score three out of the last four points, taking the fourth set and the match.
"We knew coming in Columbus was going to be a big hitting team, they're very defensive as well and very scrappy, not wanting the ball to hit the ground," Gomez said. "It took us a little bit to wake up, but we rallied back and it just wasn't in our favor in the end."
Non-District
Columbus 3, Victoria West 1
Columbus 25 25 24 25
Victoria West 13 20 26 23
Highlights: (W) Jazmine Valenzuela 24 digs, 5 assists, 1 ace; Hannah Loest 17 kills, 18 digs, 3 blocks, 2 aces; Grace Weiler 7 kills, 3 digs, 2 blocks, Emily Parker 6 kills, 3 digs, 3.5 blocks; Natalie Christensen 21 assists, 9 digs, 3 kills; Tealy Cooley 16 assists, 16 digs, 1 kill.
Records: Columbus 23-5; Victoria West 17-9