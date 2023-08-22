Leadership — if there is one thing that Victoria West has in spades it’s that.
With seniors Camden Repper and Kamauri Montgomery lining up at quarterback and running back, respectively, the Warriors have two of their best leaders at two crucial positions in 2023.
This time last year Repper and was still getting accustomed to life as the starting quarterback. Repper had yet to take a varsity snap and there was plenty of growth that was yet to occur. This training camp Repper is not only the quarterback but a massive voice and personality on and off the field.
That personality comes with production that he flashed in his first season under center for the Warriors. As a junior Repper completed 61 percent of his passes, throwing for 2,152 yards and 28 touchdowns.
Repper’s partner in the backfield, Montgomery, will also be back for his senior season and if there is one thing that has stood out throughout the offseason it’s the chemistry those two have.
Montgomery was a vital part of the Warriors offense in 2022, rushing for 1,335 yards and 15 touchdowns. This summer Montgomery showed flashes of his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield.
A year ago Montgomery had not touched the ball on offense in a varsity game. Now, he returns to the field as one of the most productive offensive players in the district.
“Kamauri and Camden just made huge, huge leaps in my opinion from where they were at last year to where they’re at now,” said West head coach Courtney Boyce. “It has a lot to do with how they approach things and it’s just their expectations of themselves, they know what they need to do and they set the bar.”
The leadership is not only on the offensive side. Throughout the offseason West has liked what it has have seen from it’s defensive line and that starts with senior TK Rollins.
Rollins and Trevor Robinson anchored the defensive line last season. Both are back and ready to lead what Boyce believes will be a much improved unit.
“TK and Trevor Robinson are very dynamic football players and just have a very high motor,” Boyce said. “I think the entire defensive line’s got a big motor and they love to get to the football.”
Where the Warriors will lack some experience this fall is at wide receiver. Last season’s top receiver, D’Andre Fillmore, graduated and took 949 yards and 16 touchdowns out the door with him.
With Fillmore gone gives opportunities to young players to help replace the production including Zorian Barfield, who did see limited action last season. A new name to watch will be sophomore Jenesis Jeffries who caught a long touchdown in the spring game.
With returners at many key positions West enters the season expecting to win a lot of games. It’s the expectations the coaches have and the leadership council has heeded those expectations and it permeates the roster, the expectation to win.
“I want us to be confident, effective, efficient and just have no fear,” Boyce said. “I want them to go out there and expect to win and understand that it should be us.”