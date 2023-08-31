Victoria West will be looking to bounce back from a season-opening loss on Friday night against Leander Glenn in their home opener at Memorial Stadium.

Both the Warriors and the Grizzlies will be searching for their first win in Week 2. In Week 1 both defenses underwhelmed, with West (0-1) allowing 60 points to San Antonio Davenport and Leander Glenn (0-1) allowing 62 to San Antonio Pieper.

On the field this week the Warriors' plan is simple on the defensive side, they need to fly to football. Intensity on the defensive side is something that head coach Courtney Boyce has emphasized throughout the week.

"Overall I just want to see us making football plays, sometimes you just got to find a way to make the play," Boyce said. "Us flying to the football on defense is going to be key this week."

Defensively, Boyce wants to see his group make plays, but also wants to see an increased sense of urgency. The Warriors do not want to look up after the game and see themselves at 0-2. Despite it only being week 2, the attitude in the locker room is that there is only one game on the schedule. Boyce wants his team to play with a level of desperation.

"I just want to see them hungry, this is the only game that's going on, there's nothing after this," Boyce said. "We're treating this like our season ends if we don't win."

While the team did struggle overall against Davenport, there were signs of encouragement, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. Despite the loss the Warriors were still able to amass over 400 yards of offense. Senior quarterback Camden Repper completed 75% of his passes for 236 yards and senior running back Kamauri Montgomery had 115 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

The belief is that the offense, which features several new playmakers at wide receiver, will only get better week to week as the team becomes more familiar with one another.

"Getting that first live action together was pretty important," Repper said. "It was really important to get that first live look with everyone and now it's just about stepping up and doing what you're told so we can keep on improving."

There is confidence that the offense can and will get going.

This week the focus is on the defense. Throughout the spring and into the preseason the defensive line was a group that the Warriors were pleased with and believed could be a strength of the team in 2023. The Warriors know they came across a very good team in Davenport last week, but they wanted a better showing.

Regardless of Friday night's result the Warriors season will not end, there are still eight more games on the schedule. However, the level or seriousness about this week is that there is only one game on the schedule. Boyce wants to see his defense make plays, and tackle well. If that happens, he likes his team's chances on Friday night.

"This is the only game that matters, we have to tackle well," Boyce said. "If we tackle well, if we run it well, eliminate turnovers and win special teams I believe we'll win."