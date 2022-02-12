Victoria West found the combination to success last year.
The Warriors endured a seven-year postseason drought that ended in 2019 with a bi-district appearance.
After the COVID-19-shortened season in 2020, West came back stronger in 2021. It won 24 games, a share of the District 29-5A title and advanced to the Class 5A regional semifinals for the first time in program history.
West graduated two starters from its regional semifinal run, leaving the seven returning starters hopeful of more history this year.
“Last year, our goal wasn’t to get that far. We were just trying to play, win and have fun,” said senior center fielder Sydney Harvey, a Texas State signee. “This year, we’re aiming for state, who wouldn’t be?”
West rode consistent hitting and sterling pitching to reach the fourth round.
Harvey and Katarina Zarate, a McLennan College signee, each hit .500 or better. Zarate muscled 14 home runs and 42 RBIs a year ago. Harvey hit .506 with 23 RBIs.
Junior Alexis James and senior Daizie Fuentez, a Western Texas College pledge, were both .400 hitters in 2021.
“It says a lot about our potential,” Zarate said. “We all work so hard to get those results in the big time moments. It’s going to be a tough year, but we’ve got a lot of returners.”
James doubled as the Warriors ace, boasting a 10-2 record in the circle with a 2.64 ERA with 92 strikeouts last year.
Harvey was a third team all-state selection last year, while James and Zarate earned honorable mention.
“I think we’ve got to keep (Alexis) calm,” said West coach Jody Thompson. “It’s ok to let them hit when you’ve got defense behind you. That way she doesn’t feel so much pressure on her. A lot of people keep looking at her to carry the team and we’re like, ‘No, you don’t have to carry the team. Just get up there and do your job.’”
In addition to James, Thompson said the Warriors will have three other pitchers to lean on.
West opens the season against Weimar on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
East bringing improved attitude with new season
Victoria East struggled with consistency in 2021.
A 6-0 lead over Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial would vanish, a come from behind win over Gregory-Portland would precede blowout losses to Corpus Christi Carroll, and the Lady Titans found themselves in the bottom half of District 29-5A.
"I think this year, we're focused more on communication skills and making sure that we're being good together as a team and not against each other," said East senior catcher Tal Evans. "We know we have to face some tough opponents and that we need to stay together as a team, if we're going to be able to compete with them."
East won't be short on leadership with Evans, outfielder Kelsey Perez, utility player Mariah Steen and pitcher Kailyn Salas playing in their senior seasons.
In addition, infielder Madison Lemons and pitcher Rylie Ramos return after a full year of varsity softball as freshmen.
"It definitely humbled me a little bit," Ramos said. "I feel we need to start strong in the games better and just keep ahead throughout the game and keep our energy up."
Evans and Perez led East offensively, hitting .443 and .385 respectively and combining for 33 RBIs.
But East struggled to both consistently hit and limit opponents' offenses, areas the Lady Titans have to improve in if they want to make their first playoff appearance since 2014.
"It's our senior year, so we want to go out and give our 110% with everything we do," Perez said. "From base running to defense to hitting, everything so we can get better for the games."
"I want to see them compete," said East coach Melissa Buck. "I want to see them believe from pitch one that they can win the ballgame. Believe in your pitchers, believe in your hitters, come together to be able to find success."
East opens the season at Calallen on Tuesday.
