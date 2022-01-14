The last time Victoria West and Victoria East met on the basketball court, the Warriors ran the Titans out of the building on their way to a district championship.
Friday’s District 29-5A boys basketball game at East was a different story.
East kept it close late, it’s scrappy defense keeping it a two-point game up to the final three minutes of the fourth quarter.
But West created separation with a quick basket from Darrion Lacy and a 3-pointer from D’andre Fillmore, followed by free throws from Dion Green and Jadyn Smith as the Warriors sealed a 67-56 win.
“We all believed in each other,” Smith said. “We had to execute at the end and make sure we got the dub. We just got to keep doing what we’re doing. Keep pushing and keep grinding.”
Smith led the Warriors with 24 points, including two 3-pointers, as West (15-9, 6-2) won its fifth straight game against East (8-16, 2-6).
Smith, Green and Zo Morgan were the remaining West players that saw playing time against East last year. Their having stepped into starting, leadership positions was something West coach Cody McDonald praised.
“We’ve won six of our last seven since the break,” McDonald said. “They’ve kind of stepped out and become their own team, their own West Warriors basketball team. They’re not sitting in anybody’s shadow anymore.”
East and West played in front of a full arena with both student sections packed to capacity.
Both coaches acknowledged the increased crowd noise was something they had to adjust to.
“They couldn’t hear what I was saying,” said East coach Michael Ellis. “I don’t think they ever executed what I was saying cause they couldn’t hear. But it was a great environment. I would never change that.”
East never led in either game last season, but East and West had eight lead changes in the first half as both sides committed 12 fouls each.
The Titans scrappy press defense kept them in the game after West had a six-point lead in the first quarter.
With senior Eric Franklin out with an injury, Nijahrell Prater and Bryson Ortega started against the Warriors as another example of East’s constantly changing lineup.
Brady Parker came out as East’s leading scorer with 22 points.
“We just had to keep our head on the right track, not let the crowd get to us and just play our game,” Parker said. “We just pushed the ball, played really good defense and just tried to make everything we could.”
Parker became East’s only real scoring threat late as Fernando Pena was held to 10 points on an off shooting night.
His layup kept it a two-point game with three minutes to play, but West closed it out with a 12-3 run.
“What helped us was the fact we’ve been in four close games in a row,” McDonald said. “We had a really tight game that we lost against Vets and a really tight game that we won against Flour Bluff, and sometimes that experience being in those games can grow you for later in the season.”
DISTRICT 29-5A
Victoria West 67, Victoria East 56
Points: (W) Dion Green 4, Darrion Lacey 13, D’andre Fillmore 9, Jadyn Smith 24, Zo Morgan 7, Jackson Hodge 10; (E) Donovan Oliver 5, Brady Parker 22, Leslie Clark 2, Bryson Ortega 7, Fernando Pena 10, Jastin Wallace 6, Nijahrell Prater 4.
Halftime: West 37-33. 3-pointers: Fillmore, Smith 2, Morgan, Oliver, Ortega. Records: West 15-9, 6-2; East 8-16, 2-6.
JV: East 44-35.
