Victoria West’s Jadyn Smith is no stranger to the postseason.
When Smith takes the court at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Robstown for the Warriors' Class 5A bi-district game against the La Joya Palmview, it will be his sixth playoff game in three years.
Smith, a 6-foot-3 forward, played four of those games last season during West's historic run to the regional semifinals.
After Andrew Shelton in 2020 and Kevin Rankin in 2021 helped mentor Smith, he is ready to leave his mark as a team leader.
“I’ve had to take some of their leadership and put it on these guys,” Smith said, “and make sure we’re prepared for our first playoff game.”
The Warriors (21-12) finished third in District 29-5A, locking up the three-seed with a 71-60 win over rival Victoria East in the final district game.
West is leaning on its district experience as it prepares to meet the Lobos (17-17).
After playing in hostile environments such as Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, Flour Bluff and Ray, the Warriors feel up to the challenge any gym will pose in the playoffs.
“They have now had the opportunity to not only the fan environments, but to handle the stress of playing on the road,” said West coach Cody McDonald. “I think we’ve grown in that over the year and I think this team is ready to go and battle, and compete against teams.”
West hopes its final district game is an indicator of what to expect against Palmview.
The Warriors outscored the Titans 43-25 in the second and third quarters after falling behind by as many as six in the first quarter.
“What I can see now is this group of kids believe they can be highly successful at things we do as a group,” McDonald said. “Basketball is a game of rhythm, and we definitely got back in rhythm during the East game.
Smith scored 20 points while Jackson Hodge and Kamron Mobley saw expanded roles as posts, pulling down 16 points and 17 rebounds, respectively.
West wants to build off the duo’s performance under the basket last week.
“That’s huge for us because if those two are rebounding, then it’s going to be really hard to stop us,” Smith said. “To win games, we need to rebound and get it in the paint. That’s what they’re doing for us right now.”
Smith understands his play can only take the Warriors so far. But, as the most veteran player on the court, he’s hoping to take command and guide West to a positive outcome.
“We’re trying to make it back where we were,” Smith said. “We want to stay with each other and play as hard as we can so we have no regrets at the end of the season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.