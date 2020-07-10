Wharton County reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. 

This brings the county total to 272 with 10 newly recovered cases, according to a county news release. 

COVID-19 cases by county

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 134 68 3
Goliad 26 14 0
DeWitt 131 71 3
Jackson 75 43 1
Lavaca 219 105 1
Matagorda 407 78 10
Refugio 42 14 0
Victoria 1,601 830 10
Wharton 272 87 1
9-County total 2,907 1,310 29
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.

