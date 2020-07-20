alert top story
COVID-19
Wharton County confirms 17 new cases
- Advocate Staff Report
-
- Updated
- 0
COVID-19 cases by county
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|197
|69
|3
|Goliad
|44
|18
|0
|DeWitt
|306
|130
|7
|Jackson
|132
|43
|1
|Lavaca
|477
|121
|1
|Matagorda
|521
|81
|11
|Refugio
|86
|28
|0
|Victoria
|2,489
|1,127
|23
|Wharton
|417
|203
|1
|9-County total
|4,649
|1,820
|47
|•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.
