The total number of Wharton County residents who've tested positive for COVID-19 rose to 185 Sunday as county officials reported 22 new confirmed cases.
The county also announced 12 new recoveries from the disease caused by coronavirus, bringing the total number of residents who've recovered to 72. One person has died of the disease.
The Wharton County cities with the largest numbers of people who've tested positive for the disease are El Campo, which has 83 cases; Wharton, which has 61 cases; and East Bernard, which has 20 cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.