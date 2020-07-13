Coronoavirus
Wharton County reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 as of 1:45 p.m. Monday, bringing the county to 346 in total, according to a county news release.

No new recoveries or deaths were reported. The cities with the highest case counts in the county are El Campo and the City of Wharton, with 160 and 110 respectively, followed by East Bernard with 43 confirmed cases.

COVID-19 cases by county

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 161 69 3
Goliad 33 18 0
DeWitt 159 79 3
Jackson 81 43 1
Lavaca 236 107 1
Matagorda 521 81 11
Refugio 51 17 0
Victoria 1,795 927 12
Wharton 346 89 1
9-County total 3,373 1,431 32
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.

