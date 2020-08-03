The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reported 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new recoveries or deaths as of 11:30 a.m. Monday, according to a county news release.
COVID-19 cases by county
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|460
|386
|3
|Goliad
|110
|78
|2
|DeWitt
|626
|426
|23
|Jackson
|322
|299
|2
|Lavaca
|605
|543
|3
|Refugio
|209
|92
|0
|Victoria
|3,289
|1,986
|40
|Matagorda
|654
|314
|21
|Wharton
|647
|285
|7
|9-County total
|6,922
|4,409
|101
|•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.
