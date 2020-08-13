The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reported 86 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, according to a news release from the county.
Wharton County reports 86 new cases of COVID-19
COVID-19 cases by county
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|554
|504
|4
|Goliad
|146
|101
|3
|DeWitt
|699
|566
|31
|Jackson
|413
|350
|4
|Lavaca
|644
|613
|6
|Refugio
|235
|164
|4
|Victoria
|3,574
|2,555
|56
|Matagorda
|786
|398
|31
|Wharton
|982
|366
|18
|9-County total
|8,033
|5,617
|157
|•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.
