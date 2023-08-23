Wharton is entering its second year under head coach Alvin Dotson.
However, Dotson isn’t expecting this season to be any easier than his first, especially competing in District 10-4A, Division 2.
“I think it’s going to be very competitive,” he said. “The brand of football that’s played by the teams in this district is second to none.”
Last season, Wharton ended with a 3-7 overall record and a 1-5 district record, with its lone win against a district opponent coming in a 28-14 victory over Sweeny.
The winner of the district was Bellville, which ended the regular season with a perfect 11-0 record (6-0 district) and advanced to the area round. Brookshire Royal finished second in the district with a 5-1 record.
Sealy will be coached by former Cuero all-state quarterback Clint Finley, who was hired in June.
Dotson hopes the Tigers are able to compete against the top-level teams in the district this season.
“We’re definitely going to have to do a good job of getting our kids prepared week in and week out and throwing some wrinkles at some teams,” Dotson said.