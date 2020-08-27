The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reported four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to a news release from the office.
Wharton, Matagorda counties each report 4 new cases
COVID-19 cases by county graphic
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|596
|564
|4
|DeWitt
|775
|681
|31
|Goliad
|157
|126
|3
|Jackson
|494
|443
|6
|Lavaca
|673
|651
|7
|Matagorda
|891
|561
|38
|Refugio
|254
|223
|10
|Victoria
|3,773
|3,508
|67
|Wharton
|1,227
|453
|28
|9-County total
|8,840
|7,210
|194
|•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.
