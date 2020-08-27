The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reported four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to a news release from the office.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

COVID-19 cases by county graphic

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 596 564 4
DeWitt 775 681 31
Goliad 157 126 3
Jackson 494 443 6
Lavaca 673 651 7
Matagorda 891 561 38
Refugio 254 223 10
Victoria 3,773 3,508 67
Wharton 1,227 453 28
9-County total 8,840 7,210 194
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.