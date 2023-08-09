Q: What is the difference between a food allergy and intolerance?
A: While everyone is probably aware food allergies, one condition that has probably been described as an allergy but isn’t is a food intolerance.
Not surprising considering they share many similarities and can develop any time regardless of age.
However, the major difference between the two is one, a food allergy primarily affects the immune system. A food intolerance affects the digestive system, according to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology.
“A food allergy is an immediate reaction that you get to food. It can be life threatening,” said Dr. Gill Hart, a Yorktest biochemist with an expertise in food intolerance. “So it might start with tingling in the lips or swelling in the throat, being violently sick with bunches of food. The foods that you would normally react to for a food allergy would be something like milk, eggs and nuts. Also things like sesame seeds and soy.”
With a food allergy, the immune system is overreacting to the food a person has consumed, Hart said. By contrast, a food intolerance will often take hours to days to manifest after eating.
“People with food intolerances tend to suffer from sort of more ongoing conditions, things like irritable bowel problems, indigestion, things like migraine, headaches, low energy, low mood,” she said.
They can also cause skin problems, joint pain and weight changes, Hart said.
More than 2 billion people in the U.S. suffer from food allergies, but in the case of childhood food allergies children can sometimes grow out of them, she said. If the allergies last into adulthood, they can be for life.
For food intolerances, they usually develop from diet and eating habits, Hart said. Eating a lot of processed foods and not fully chewing meals can result in damaging a gut’s microbiome, leading to the development of a food intolerance.
If caught early, a food intolerance, in some cases, can be reversed within a few months with a diet change that emphasizes the gut’s health, she said.
However, intolerances, like lactose intolerance, are more permanent because the body lacks the enzyme to process it, Hart said.
There are tests that can be done to determine both allergies and intolerances, but there isn’t any set time that someone should get tested, she said.
However, for people with children, it is best to be mindful of their health in terms of determining if they need to get tested, Hart said.
“If children are getting tummy aches or headaches. They’ve got low energy. Obviously they’d need to get the child checked out by their doctor or their medical practitioner,” she said. “Some parents are interested in what might be happening in terms of food sensitivities. If they think their child has a food allergy, they should definitely go and see the medical practitioner and make sure the child is protected.”