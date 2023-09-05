Q: What percentage of people infected with COVID-19 get Long COVID?
A: For many that are infected with COVID-19, getting Long COVID is one of the more serious consequences from infection.
Long COVID is broadly defined as signs, symptoms and conditions that continue or develop after an initial COVID-19 infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Symptoms can include exhibiting chronic pain, brain fog, shortness of breath, chest pain and intense fatigue, according to Yale Medicine.
The overall prevalence of Long COVID has decreased as the disease has changed, according to the CDC. Regardless of previous infection, cases of Long COVID prevalence dropped from 7.5% to 6% from June 2022 to June 2023.
Among those people who reported previous infection, the prevalence reduced from 18.9% to 11% during that same time period.
The data is also reflected in research done by the Worker's Compensation Research Institute.
In a study of COVID-19 worker's compensation claims from 2020 and 2021, by the institute, found 6% of COVID-19 related claims received treatment for Long COVID.
The workers with Long COVID exhibited the condition an average duration of 18 months, according to the institutes report.
Fewer than half of working adults return to work full-time after Long COVID, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a health care policy nonprofit.
For those who have employees who are experiencing Long COVID, it is a team effort to between doctors and employers to to bring people back to work after suffering the condition, according to Mayo Clinic.
The Clinic recommends gradually easing the worker back into the job given the mental and physical strain Long COVID can have on people. It is also recommended that workers be proactive and communicate their status as they progress through rehabilitation.