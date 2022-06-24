Comments from the Victoria region and state about the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on abortion rights.
"I think it's going to cause a lot of conflict, but I think it's, it's a great thing to happen. I mean, I'm very Catholic, too, so. But I also think that women do have a choice — but to protect themselves to not fall pregnant, you know. So it's gonna be kind of a issue here from now on, but I think that it should work out."
Monica Sanchez, 32, case manager at a Victoria mental health clinic
Ashlyn Shaffer, 18, recent high school graduate
"It's kind of hard because people don't understand. It's not just about abortion. It's the circumstances. Like some women are not mentally, physically or financially able to support a child. And to just not have the option is kind of disappointing."
Ashlyn Shaffer, 18, recent high school graduate
"I was born and raised Catholic, and regardless of my faith, I've always thought that abortion was just evil, and I think that this decision that they made is actually going to impact society pretty well. I think that women need to be told that they're capable of being mothers and living their lives. … So, I really genuinely feel like this decision is empowering to women as mothers and future mothers, and I think in a whole as society it's going to make us better."
Olivia Longoria, 20, a stay-at-home mom from Victoria
"I think what they did, they kicked it back to the states. It sounds to me like that, that's what I heard they were going to do. So, let every state take a vote on it, I guess. Maybe that's the way to go, I don't know. And they can, you can advertise either way, you know. I don't think it's overturned though. I don't think the abortion issue is overturned at all."
Pastor David Murff, 75, of Edna
"God gave us, you know, male and female, female to have knowledge in life, as a young lady, that you become a mother and make the right choices. And there's resource to get help out there in the world, you know? And you have to make the right decision, as mother, you do your best, you first, first you put God in your life, and pray together, and make plans, and go to church and teach your child to do the right thing in life."
Sadie Pizana, of Goliad, retail worker at the Victoria Mall
“Today, the Supreme Court of the United States overruled the nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision from 1973. This marks a monumental victory for Texans who value the life of the unborn. With this landmark decision, the highest court has returned the issue to individual states along with the power to set their own abortion laws. … Like many of you, I believe every life is precious. That’s why last session, in the state budget I worked to increase alternatives to abortion by over $100 million and sponsored HB 133 to extend postpartum Medicaid for women. Together, we can create a culture of life.”
State Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst, R-Brenham
"My overall thought goes to what Justice Roberts said, that this would be a serious jolt to the legal system. This is the first time that a recognized constitutional right has been taken away. At no time in our history has this happened."
Woodrow Wagner, Victoria County Democratic Party chair
"In general, there may be specific things (politicians disagree with church policy), because I guess, as I mentioned, about even with rape or incest, we understand human life is human life, and so we wouldn't want that exemption. I think politicians may be more open to it. But most of our people are pretty accepting of our understanding of our teaching, but also being pro-life."
Bishop Brendan Cahill, Catholic Diocese of Victoria
"What this decision does is leave abortion policy up to the states and returns power to the American people — which is exactly how questions of abortion were handled before Roe," Cruz said.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas
“The rescinding of Roe v. Wade will be a major step in America’s journey to protect the unborn. Our God-given rights depend on safeguarding the first essential, inalienable right — the right to life.”
U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Victoria
"For me, I'm a big constitutionalist and I really like what's going on. It means it goes back to the states. So, for state law, it's going to cause a ton of problems," he said.
Victoria GOP Chair Bill Pozzi
"Today's decision by the Supreme Court was the right one. A person's a person, no matter how small."
Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller
Victoria Advocate reporters George Coryell, Ian Grenier and Catherine Kohn contributed to this report.
