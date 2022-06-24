Supreme Court Abortion
Buy Now

Abortion-rights and anti-abortion demonstrators gather outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C, on Friday. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases.

 Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press

Comments from the Victoria region and state about the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on abortion rights.

 

"I think it's going to cause a lot of conflict, but I think it's, it's a great thing to happen. I mean, I'm very Catholic, too, so. But I also think that women do have a choice — but to protect themselves to not fall pregnant, you know. So it's gonna be kind of a issue here from now on, but I think that it should work out."

Monica Sanchez, 32, case manager at a Victoria mental health clinic

Ashlyn Shaffer, 18, recent high school graduate

"It's kind of hard because people don't understand. It's not just about abortion. It's the circumstances. Like some women are not mentally, physically or financially able to support a child. And to just not have the option is kind of disappointing."

Ashlyn Shaffer, 18, recent high school graduate

 

Roe vs. Wade overturned

Olivia Longoria poses for a portrait Friday at the Victoria Mall.

"I was born and raised Catholic, and regardless of my faith, I've always thought that abortion was just evil, and I think that this decision that they made is actually going to impact society pretty well. I think that women need to be told that they're capable of being mothers and living their lives. … So, I really genuinely feel like this decision is empowering to women as mothers and future mothers, and I think in a whole as society it's going to make us better."

Olivia Longoria, 20, a stay-at-home mom from Victoria

 

Roe vs. Wade overturned

Pastor David Murff poses for a portrait Friday at the Victoria Mall.

"I think what they did, they kicked it back to the states. It sounds to me like that, that's what I heard they were going to do. So, let every state take a vote on it, I guess. Maybe that's the way to go, I don't know. And they can, you can advertise either way, you know. I don't think it's overturned though. I don't think the abortion issue is overturned at all."

Pastor David Murff, 75, of Edna

 

Roe vs. Wade overturned

Sadie Pizana poses for a portrait Friday at the Victoria Mall.

"God gave us, you know, male and female, female to have knowledge in life, as a young lady, that you become a mother and make the right choices. And there's resource to get help out there in the world, you know? And you have to make the right decision, as mother, you do your best, you first, first you put God in your life, and pray together, and make plans, and go to church and teach your child to do the right thing in life."

Sadie Pizana, of Goliad, retail worker at the Victoria Mall

Sen. Lois Kolkhorst

Sen. Lois Kolkhorst chairs the Dec. 8, 2020, Senate Committee on Health and Human Services Hearing. She voiced her support for the Supreme Court's ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022.

 

“Today, the Supreme Court of the United States overruled the nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision from 1973. This marks a monumental victory for Texans who value the life of the unborn. With this landmark decision, the highest court has returned the issue to individual states along with the power to set their own abortion laws. … Like many of you, I believe every life is precious. That’s why last session, in the state budget I worked to increase alternatives to abortion by over $100 million and sponsored HB 133 to extend postpartum Medicaid for women. Together, we can create a culture of life.”

State Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst, R-Brenham 

 

VPL advisory board meeting (copy)

Victoria County Democratic Party Chairman Woodrow Wagner speaks in December 2021. He said on Friday the Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade was damaging and the first time a constitutional right has been taken away. "At no time in our history has this happened."

"My overall thought goes to what Justice Roberts said, that this would be a serious jolt to the legal system. This is the first time that a recognized constitutional right has been taken away. At no time in our history has this happened."

Woodrow Wagner, Victoria County Democratic Party chair

 

Bishop Brendan Cahill

Bishop Brendan Cahill blesses the Eucharist during a Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes in February 2020. He supports the Supreme Court's decision repealing Roe v. Wade, saying some politicians may wish to carve exemptions for cases of rape or incest, but the church would disagree with that. 

"In general, there may be specific things (politicians disagree with church policy), because I guess, as I mentioned, about even with rape or incest, we understand human life is human life, and so we wouldn't want that exemption. I think politicians may be more open to it. But most of our people are pretty accepting of our understanding of our teaching, but also being pro-life."

Bishop Brendan Cahill, Catholic Diocese of Victoria

 

FILE - Ted Cruz

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 in Washington. He likes the fact abortion can now be regulated by states, following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on June 24, 2022.

"What this decision does is leave abortion policy up to the states and returns power to the American people — which is exactly how questions of abortion were handled before Roe," Cruz said.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas

U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud speaks to chamber of commerce audience

U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud speaks at the University of Houston-Victoria on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Cloud said of a Supreme Court ruling on June 24, 2022, "The rescinding of Roe v. Wade will be a major step in America’s journey to protect the unborn."

“The rescinding of Roe v. Wade will be a major step in America’s journey to protect the unborn. Our God-given rights depend on safeguarding the first essential, inalienable right — the right to life.”

U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Victoria

 

Bill Pozzi (copy)

Bill Pozzi, Victoria County's Republican Party chair, said he feels the Supreme Court ruling is right but it could open the door to other problems for lawmakers.

"For me, I'm a big constitutionalist and I really like what's going on. It means it goes back to the states. So, for state law, it's going to cause a ton of problems," he said.

Victoria GOP Chair Bill Pozzi

 

Ben Zeller

County Judge Ben Zeller said the Supreme Court decision on June 24, 2022, was "the right one" because "A person's a person, no matter how small."

"Today's decision by the Supreme Court was the right one. A person's a person, no matter how small."

Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller

Victoria Advocate reporters George Coryell, Ian Grenier and Catherine Kohn contributed to this report.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.