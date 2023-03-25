Q: When should you start getting screened for colorectal cancer?
A: March is colorectal cancer awareness month, so awareness of the disease needs to be broadened as soon as possible.
During the COVID-19 pandemic many people went without their regular colorectal screenings. The need for screening is affecting people at a younger age.
Since Dr. Mark Tullos, a DeTar Medical Group general surgeon, first moved to Victoria three years ago, he has frequently seen people with colorectal cancer.
"There was just this backlog of people who have been putting off getting screened because of the pandemic," Tullos said.
Now that backlog is starting to lessen as people are getting screened more. Screening is essential because Victoria is historically underserved in terms of gastroenterology medical services, but it is improving, he said.
The question still remains, when should a person get screened.
"It used to be 50 years old, but in recent years, it has been lowered to 45 years old," Tullos said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend to start getting colonoscopy screenings every 10 years beginning at age 45.
This is most likely because people under 55 have been diagnosed with colorectal cancer at an increased rate since the 1990s. A notable example is "Black Panther" movie star Chadwick Boseman, who died at 43 from colorectal cancer.
For those with normal risks of colorectal cancer, it is recommended they get screened beginning at age 45, Tullos said.
"The sooner it is detected, the sooner it can be treated," he said. "If you come to us when you are already seeing symptoms such as blood in the stool, it is already too late. When you get a colonoscopy, we are looking for polyps and once detected, we cut it out before it can become anything."
For people who are uncomfortable with colonoscopies, there is an alternative test called Cologuard. It can be done at home for people with normal risks starting at the screening age, Tullos said. It requires a doctor's prescription.
For people who have a family history of colorectal cancer, it is recommended they get their first screening 10 years before the age the family member developed it, the doctor said.
People who have Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, or other inflammatory bowel diseases also have a higher risk of developing colorectal cancer, Tullos said. Smoking and high-fat diets also increase the risk.
People younger than 45, can take preventative measures by having a more active lifestyle and not to be sedentary, he said. Additionally, a diet with more vegetable proteins than red meat can reduce risks.