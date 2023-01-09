As anyone who goes grocery shopping can see, egg prices have shot up since millions of birds had to be destroyed last year due to a highly contagious bird flu.
But relief may be on the way, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
In its weekly report on Friday, the department noted wholesale prices of large eggs declined nationally $1.75 to $2.37 per dozen.
"Recent record high egg prices have begun to soften, but it will take some before this is reflected at the dairy case," the USDA said. "In the meanwhile, eggs remain a competitively priced protein to other animal proteins."
A dozen large eggs in Victoria on Monday cost $3.99 at Aldi, $4.58 at H-E-B on Houston Highway and $5.28 at Walmart on Houston Highway.
Friday's wholesale report said "consumer demand for shell eggs continues to slowly retreat from its holiday levels but remains at a higher level entering the new year then was experienced in 2022. As the new year gets underway, more than a few consumers are looking to modify their dietary choices to support freshly-minted healthier lifestyle resolutions and eggs remain a popular go-to option."
Another USDA report on Monday said prices per dozen had declined 55 cents in the agency's region that includes Texas, the south central region. Supplies were up 12% in the region, according to the USDA. Demand nationwide had declined 4.3% from the previous week.
Egg prices climbed 49% last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Most of the increase was caused by the avian flu, which forced producers to slaughter millions of chickens and turkeys. Other factors were higher feed prices and transportation costs, according to the USDA.