Q: Why is it important for kids to be vaccinated when returning to school?
A: It is crucial for kids to be vaccinated before school starts because it is the best way to protect them and their peers from preventable serious illnesses.
Over the last couple of decades, there has been a growing anti-vaccination sentiment, which grew even more during the pandemic with vaccine hesitancy around the COVID-19 vaccines.
However, locally the vaccination rates among children have been relatively unaffected, said David Gonzales, Victoria County Public Health Department director.
Last year, the student population for the Victoria school district that was on vaccination waivers was 1.2%, according to school district records.
However, because of the trend of anti-vaccination sentiment, diseases once thought to be no longer a serious concern, such as measles, have made a resurgence in the last decade, according to the National Institutes of Health.
"Vaccine effectiveness has been proven time and time again as the best way to combat infectious disease. It has helped us eradicate diseases that previously were once harmful," Gonzales said.
Vaccines are responsible for eliminating smallpox and have pushed diseases such as polio, whooping cough and others to almost being forgotten as threats, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The health department offers various vaccines. Adults and children can make an appointment to receive the injections, Gonzales said.
The vaccines available at the department closely mirror the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's immunization schedule, he said.
Vaccines are safe and effective and are the best option to protect children and adults from severe illness and hospitalization, Gonzales said.