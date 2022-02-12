On a day where the wind roared through downtown Victoria, livestock show season kicked off with the 2022 Victoria Livestock Show Parade Saturday.

More than 100 people showed up to the parade, which saw pageant contestants, beautiful floats, classic cars, politicians and horses.

Inez resident Meghan Starr was one of the onlookers downtown. She was out to support her daughter, Charlotte Leita, the 5-year-old reigning little miss cowgirl on the Queen Victoria Float.

“It makes you very proud (as a mom),” Starr said. “It’s a little sad that it’s her final (event), but definitely very proud.”

It was great to see the community out for the parade and to see all the pageant girls proud to be out there, Starr said.

Charlotte said she enjoyed getting to stand on the float with everyone, but she didn’t know how to feel about this being her last event as little miss cowgirl.

Victoria resident Jeremy Janak said he’s supported the livestock show for almost 25 years and felt the parade came together well.

He always enjoys getting to see the pageant participants in the parade enjoy themselves, Janak said.

Pageant contestants Hailey and Avery Urban particularly enjoyed the parade. They got to go through it together as sisters. The parade is a time to sort of relax and enjoy things ahead the pageant, Hailey Urban said.

The turnout for the parade was great considering the wind that came in, said Nick Rodriguez, Victoria Livestock Show Parade chairman.

He wished there was a better turnout, but with the wind, there was only so much you can expect, Rodriguez said.

All together the parade went off without any issues, he said.

