On a day where the wind roared through downtown Victoria, livestock show season kicked off with the 2022 Victoria Livestock Show Parade Saturday.
More than 100 people showed up to the parade, which saw pageant contestants, beautiful floats, classic cars, politicians and horses.
Inez resident Meghan Starr was one of the onlookers downtown. She was out to support her daughter, Charlotte Leita, the 5-year-old reigning little miss cowgirl on the Queen Victoria Float.
“It makes you very proud (as a mom),” Starr said. “It’s a little sad that it’s her final (event), but definitely very proud.”
Close
Victoria Livestock Show parade
A float for Little Mister Cowboy Hunter Harrelson makes its way down South Main Street during the Victoria Livestock Show parade on Saturday morning in downtown Victoria.
Victoria Livestock Show parade
A parade-goer rides a miniature horse down South Main Street during the Victoria Livestock Show parade on Saturday morning in downtown Victoria.
Victoria Livestock Show parade
Spectators wave to cars, trucks and floats cruising down South Main Street during the Victoria Livestock Show parade on Saturday morning in downtown Victoria.
Victoria Livestock Show parade
A float for AJ Louderback, Republican candidate for U.S. Congress, District 27, drives down South Main Street during the Victoria Livestock Show on Saturday morning in downtown Victoria.
Victoria Livestock Show parade
A float crosses West Constitution Street toward the beginning of the Victoria Livestock Show parade route on Saturday morning in downtown Victoria.
Victoria Livestock Show parade
A driver crosses West Santa Rosa Street during the Victoria Livestock Show parade on Saturday morning in downtown Victoria.
Victoria Livestock Show parade
A float advertising the Yoakum Tom Tom Festival passes the Victoria County Courthouse during the Victoria Livestock Show parade on Saturday morning in downtown Victoria.
Victoria Livestock Show parade
A float for the Miss Golden Crescent pageant makes its way down South Main Street during the Victoria Livestock Show parade on Saturday morning in downtown Victoria.
Victoria Livestock Show parade
A driver in a vintage car participates in the Victoria Livestock Show parade on Saturday morning in downtown Victoria.
Victoria Livestock Show parade
A custom car passes Vela Farms on the Square during the Victoria Livestock Show parade on Saturday morning in downtown Victoria.
Victoria Livestock Show parade
Drivers and spectators wave to one another during the Victoria Livestock Show parade on Saturday morning in downtown Victoria.
Victoria Livestock Show parade
Members of the Calhoun County Fair Court wave to spectators during the Victoria Livestock Show parade on Saturday morning in downtown Victoria.
Victoria Livestock Show parade
Drivers pass Chesnick Furniture Co. during the Victoria Livestock Show parade on Saturday morning in downtown Victoria.
Victoria Livestock Show parade
Members of the Calhoun County Fair Court wave to spectators during the Victoria Livestock Show parade on Saturday morning in downtown Victoria.
Victoria Livestock Show parade
Drivers and parade-goers wave to one another during the Victoria Livestock Show parade on Saturday morning in downtown Victoria.
Victoria Livestock Show parade
A car promoting Andrew Alvarez, candidate for U.S. Congress, District 27, passes the Victoria County Courthouse during the Victoria Livestock Show parade on Saturday morning in downtown Victoria.
Victoria Livestock Show parade
A float for Little Mister Cowboy Hunter Harrelson makes its way down South Main Street during the Victoria Livestock Show parade on Saturday morning in downtown Victoria.
Victoria Livestock Show parade
A parade-goer rides a miniature horse down South Main Street during the Victoria Livestock Show parade on Saturday morning in downtown Victoria.
Victoria Livestock Show parade
Spectators wave to cars, trucks and floats cruising down South Main Street during the Victoria Livestock Show parade on Saturday morning in downtown Victoria.
Victoria Livestock Show parade
A float for AJ Louderback, Republican candidate for U.S. Congress, District 27, drives down South Main Street during the Victoria Livestock Show on Saturday morning in downtown Victoria.
Victoria Livestock Show parade
A float crosses West Constitution Street toward the beginning of the Victoria Livestock Show parade route on Saturday morning in downtown Victoria.
Victoria Livestock Show parade
A driver crosses West Santa Rosa Street during the Victoria Livestock Show parade on Saturday morning in downtown Victoria.
Victoria Livestock Show parade
A float advertising the Yoakum Tom Tom Festival passes the Victoria County Courthouse during the Victoria Livestock Show parade on Saturday morning in downtown Victoria.
Victoria Livestock Show parade
A float for the Miss Golden Crescent pageant makes its way down South Main Street during the Victoria Livestock Show parade on Saturday morning in downtown Victoria.
Victoria Livestock Show parade
A driver in a vintage car participates in the Victoria Livestock Show parade on Saturday morning in downtown Victoria.
Victoria Livestock Show parade
A custom car passes Vela Farms on the Square during the Victoria Livestock Show parade on Saturday morning in downtown Victoria.
Victoria Livestock Show parade
Drivers and spectators wave to one another during the Victoria Livestock Show parade on Saturday morning in downtown Victoria.
Victoria Livestock Show parade
Members of the Calhoun County Fair Court wave to spectators during the Victoria Livestock Show parade on Saturday morning in downtown Victoria.
Victoria Livestock Show parade
Drivers pass Chesnick Furniture Co. during the Victoria Livestock Show parade on Saturday morning in downtown Victoria.
Victoria Livestock Show parade
Members of the Calhoun County Fair Court wave to spectators during the Victoria Livestock Show parade on Saturday morning in downtown Victoria.
Victoria Livestock Show parade
Drivers and parade-goers wave to one another during the Victoria Livestock Show parade on Saturday morning in downtown Victoria.
Victoria Livestock Show parade
A car promoting Andrew Alvarez, candidate for U.S. Congress, District 27, passes the Victoria County Courthouse during the Victoria Livestock Show parade on Saturday morning in downtown Victoria.
It was great to see the community out for the parade and to see all the pageant girls proud to be out there, Starr said.
Charlotte said she enjoyed getting to stand on the float with everyone, but she didn’t know how to feel about this being her last event as little miss cowgirl.
Victoria resident Jeremy Janak said he’s supported the livestock show for almost 25 years and felt the parade came together well.
He always enjoys getting to see the pageant participants in the parade enjoy themselves, Janak said.
Pageant contestants Hailey and Avery Urban particularly enjoyed the parade. They got to go through it together as sisters. The parade is a time to sort of relax and enjoy things ahead the pageant, Hailey Urban said.
The turnout for the parade was great considering the wind that came in, said Nick Rodriguez, Victoria Livestock Show Parade chairman.
He wished there was a better turnout, but with the wind, there was only so much you can expect, Rodriguez said.
All together the parade went off without any issues, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.