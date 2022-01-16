The basketball tournament at Victoria East’s gymnasium had everything a spectator would expect from the sport. Smooth shooting. Exciting fast breaks. No-look passes. There were even supporters chiding players for flopping after a foul and then chanting for them to miss their subsequent free throws.
There was just glaring difference: all of the athletes battling it out on the court were seated in wheelchairs.
Gone was that iconic sound of sneakers squeaking on the hardwood. Instead the sounds were of metal clashing and the whir of wheels turning as players sped up and down the court.
The Texas Amateur Athletic Federation brought wheelchair basketball and much more to Victoria over the weekend for their 2022 winter games.
Athletes in sports like wheelchair basketball, pickleball and disc golf traveled from near, far and wide to participate in the games as a way to have fun and stay active. Because the games brought so many people to Victoria, the city believes they served as a shot of adrenaline to the local economy, assistant city manager Mike Etienne said.
Amateur athletics are a great way to channel your energy and see the country while competing, said Seth Haynes, 17, of Houston. Haynes competes on the Houston Rolling Rockets wheelchair basketball.
“We travel,” Haynes said. “We’re probably going to go Las Vegas in March.”
Haynes, whose legs were paralyzed when he was struck by a car four years ago, said he was convinced to begin playing wheelchair basketball by an athlete who plays the sport at the University of Alabama.
Across town, the TAAF disc golf tournament drew out-of-towners to Riverside Park.
“It’s an attraction,” said Gabriel Salas, 43. “This is a great course. It’s a lot of fun.”
Though Salas hails from San Antonio, he’s played on the Riverside Park course before and is looking forward to playing in the upcoming Victoria Open tournament.
Salas’ playing partner Thomas Nelson, 51, of Cibolo, said the sport is a great way for families to get some exercise.
“Especially during COVID,” Nelson said. “You’re not supposed to have large gatherings. Well, you get a few of your friends together and go play. You still get out and get some exercise and fresh air.”
The air Sunday morning was fresh, if not a bit chilly, but the pair said they preferred that to the frigid wind that whipped through Victoria Saturday.
While the disc golf and wheelchair basketball tournaments were taking place Sunday morning, Victoria West’s gymnasium was hosting a round robin pickleball tournament.
Pickleball is a tennis-like sport played with a plastic ball with paddles instead of rackets.
Shawn Plummer, 54, of Victoria, said he and his wife got into the sport in the past year-and-a-half and are enjoying playing in the tournaments.
“I can’t play softball anymore, so this is right up my alley,” he said.
Pickleball is a great way to stay active, Plummer said, because there’s a lot of cardio involved in the sport. He added that many of the athletes competing are 55-years-old and up.
While only wheelchair basketball, disc golf and pickleball were played Sunday, cornhole and swimming events took place on Saturday. According to the TAAF schedule, flag football and golf were rescheduled to March 5-6.
Victoria has potential as a sports destination, Etienne said.
“We believe there’s no reason Victoria shouldn’t be known as the sports and outdoors destination for South Texas,” he said.
In the coming year, the city will push a focus on sports tourism, Etienne said. Though the TAAF Winter Games are a big part of that, they aren’t the only piece of the puzzle, as the city has plans to host a flag football and soccer tournament soon.
