Minnie Reyes wraps her arm around her husband Domingo Reyes Jr. for a portrait Thursday on their front porch in Victoria. Minnie Reyes has been participating in Meals on Wheels to make it easier to care for her husband of 51 years, who suffered a stroke in 2014.
Minnie Reyes receives her weekly Meals on Wheels delivery from Boys and Girls Club summer camper Ethan Garcia, 6. Reyes and her husband are among roughly 350 community members currently participating in Meals on Wheels.
Minnie Reyes wraps her arm around her husband Domingo Reyes Jr. for a portrait Thursday on their front porch in Victoria. Minnie Reyes has been participating in Meals on Wheels to make it easier to care for her husband of 51 years, who suffered a stroke in 2014.
Minnie Reyes receives her weekly Meals on Wheels delivery from Boys and Girls Club summer camper Ethan Garcia, 6. Reyes and her husband are among roughly 350 community members currently participating in Meals on Wheels.
After 36 years working in Victoria schools as a cafeteria manager, Minnie Reyes retired in 2014 to care for her husband Domingo, who had recently suffered a stroke that left him partially paralyzed.
When a home health care worker told Reyes that the couple was eligible to participate in Victoria’s Meals on Wheels program, she signed up, hoping the home-delivered meals would make caring for her husband easier.
Mark Rosenberg reports on local, regional and breaking news for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He can be reached at mrosenberg@vicad.com or 361-574-1264 or on Twitter at @markrosenberg32. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.