Just weeks after a knee surgery, Willard Grimes is back out in his one acre garden prepping it for a fall planting of a variety of greens.
Most of those greens, that will be grown from now until around February, will end up feeding folks at Christ's Kitchen.
"He's just a man with a good heart," said Larry Hable, who has worked with Christ's Kitchen for 20 years and coordinates Grimes' donations. "He devotes all of his time farming a little more than one acre by hand, and his only desire is to make a lot of food so people can eat."
Grimes and his wife Connie bought their acre garden in 2016 and began growing vegetables in hopes of feeding the community in Victoria.
At the time, they had just stumbled upon Paul Gautschi's "Back to Eden Gardening" video. The video outlines an alternative gardening technique that uses wood chips to improve the topsoil.
"I've always been interested in gardening, but I didn't know I was doing it the wrong way," said Grimes.
The first year was difficult, he admits, saying they only produced about 500 pounds of produce.
But every year since then things have steadily and occasionally exponentially improved. In 2019, they produced 5,000 pounds. The next year it doubled. This year it nearly doubled again with about 18,000 pounds of produce gathered, he said.
Using wood chips has also dramatically cut down on the amount of water they need to use, he said. During the spring, they'll only water once a month, while in the hottest days of summer that increases to about once a week.
During the peak production months, Hable will drive a truck out to the garden three days a week to pick up produce.
"We'll load up my truck until it's overflowing," said Hable. "I'll probably pick up maybe 600 or 700 pounds of food three days a week."
Besides the produce, Grimes also raises 12 goats and four sheep at his garden. On the land surrounding the garden, there are multiple bee hives, tended to by Cary Voss, that help improve the yields in the garden.
Gardening has been a part of Grimes' life since his birth. He grew up on a farm in Georgia, but, he said, at the time he "hated every minute of it."
"It was just so destructive on the environment," said Grimes. "I just hated it. But what this is, it's just one acre, but it's restoring it to nature."
One of their goals for the garden, however, has never been met. When they began the garden they had hoped it would be a community space where folks could come to learn where their produce comes from and participate in the gardening and harvesting process. However, few have volunteered to come out and help, and fewer still have lasted more than an hour, he said.
"Am I complaining? No. Disappointed? Yes," he said.
Grimes knows how quickly food can disappear and is concerned that so many of his fellow country men don't seem interested in learning how to produce their own.
He and Connie spent about six months teaching gardening techniques in Sudan in 2002, he said.
"We know what starvation looks like," he said. "I'm not talking about malnutrition. I'm talking about starvation."
Grimes' dream is that members of the community would take ownership of one or to rows of produce in his garden and grow food for their family there. But so far no one has come to him.
In the meantime, however, Grimes will continue getting up every day to work in his garden and feed the community.
