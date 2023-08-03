Thomas Edison's light bulb can still be found in some Victoria stores, but it is now less of a common sight due to new rules.
On Tuesday, the federal government began enforcing new regulations on incandescent light bulbs, which have existed in the United States for over 140 years.
Incandescent bulbs sold in the U.S. must produce at least 45 watts lumens per watt, according to the federal Department of Energy. Lumens measure brightness and watts are units of power.
If a company sells incandescent bulbs that do not meet the minimum requirements, it could be fined hundreds of dollars per bulb.
Local retailers had already noticed changes to their light bulb inventory Wednesday.
Mark Morales and Edgar Santoyo, managers at the Ace Hardware store on 5201 N. Navarro St., said corporate leadership notified them in an email some incandescent light bulbs needed to pulled from the shelves.
"I think they (Ace) had already started phasing out a lot of stuff out, because I noticed there was a whole section that weren't LEDs that were phased out at the beginning of the year," Morales said.
Ace put the soon-to-be-noncompliant light bulbs on sale a few months ago, Santoyo said.
The H-E-B plus! on 6106 N. Navarro St. has incandescent light bulbs, but the company said it "worked closely with suppliers to ensure we're compliant" with the new rules.
"Our stores began phasing out the required incandescent bulbs months ago, and we have removed all incandescent bulbs except those exempted by the federal law," H-E-B wrote in a statement Wednesday.
H-E-B said some specialty and appliance incandescent customers may find in stores are exempt from the sale ban, per federal guidelines.
In a news release, the Department of Energy said the new light bulb rules will altogether save consumers $3 billion each year. LED bulbs last 25 to 50 times longer, according to the department.
In all, some two dozen types of incandescent light bulbs are exempt from the ban. They include refrigerator bulbs, oven bulbs, bulbs for chandeliers, plant lights, some decorative bulbs and, a must-have in the South Texas humidity, yellow bulbs that don't attract flying pests.
The managers at Ace Hardware, Morales and Santoyo, said their homes are equipped with LED light bulbs.