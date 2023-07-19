It’s hard to imagine now, but the nation’s most popular comic book convention — San Diego Comic-Con International — did not have its first sellout until 2007.
The pop culture phenomenon seems almost quaint nowadays when viewing a YouTube video of Marvel Studios in 2006 trying to sell itself to the crowd. Studio chief Kevin Feige was in a small room with a simple cardboard Iron Man poster as a prop.
After that year, Marvel and many other major studios changed tactics and blasted onto the stage with polished, bombastic presentations that seemed to get bigger with every return visit.
The growth of Comic-Con into a Hollywood juggernaut happened rapidly, even Steven Spielberg had to show up in 2011, and it seemed like no new TV show or movie — no matter how little it had to do with comic book culture — dared miss the convention. To many, it felt like no expense was spared for two decades as the biggest actors graced panels and had over-the-top promotions.
But some of that glitz is gone this year.
This 54th annual Comic-Con will feel a bit more like the old days of comic conventions, though it was likely not what organizers had envisioned. A joint strike by actors and screenwriters in Hollywood means almost all major studios are skipping this year. Some had decided not to attend even before the actors union’s decision last Thursday. The result: There will be virtually no one to go on stage in front of the 6,500-person crowd in Hall H. There were a few studios, like Prime Video, that were still committed to big panels — but even they had canceled everything by last Friday morning.
It almost feels like the mid-1990s again, with comic book creators taking up bigger rooms than they had last year, TV shows with cult followings getting ready to shine and a lot of promotions for things the general public might not have any idea about.
As of now, there will likely be no change in what the average San Diegan sees each year if they venture downtown: Advertisements wrapped around buildings, tons of free installations and more than 135,000 attendees. Hotels that have spoken with The San Diego Union-Tribune haven’t reported any cancellations and the convention is still sold out, with four-day adult passes going for $1,450 and up on resale site StubHub.
Longtime attendees and fans say nothing could stop them from going, and insist there is more to Comic-Con than just Hollywood studios. Ashley Eckstein, the voice actress of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars animated projects since 2008, said she doesn’t think you can write Comic-Con off, even if Marvel, HBO, DC, Sony and others aren’t there. If anyone would know, it’s her. Eckstein has been a fixture at conventions since 2007, not just for Star Wars but for the female-focused pop culture clothing company — Her Universe — that she started.
“What people don’t see, unless you are there, is everyone is so happy and excited,” she said. “They are happy to be connecting in person and there’s an electricity and energy you can’t put into words, unless you are there and feel it.”
Eckstein will preside over a Her Universe fashion show Thursday night at the Harbor Ballroom of the Manchester Grand Hyatt for this year’s Comic-Con.
Comic-Con spokesman David Glanzer said he didn’t think the studios skipping this year was a big deal and that was more of the result of outside events, like the strike.
“It’s not uncommon for Marvel, and other studios, to miss Comic-Con from time to time,” he said. “But we always look forward to their future return.”
In 2018, Marvel and HBO skipped Comic-Con, and there was some speculation the convention might be on its last legs. But last year Marvel Studios had its biggest Hall H presentation in years and HBO built an entire castle in downtown San Diego to promote its new “Game of Thrones” show.
The optimistic tone of Comic-Con can’t hide the concern of tourism industry watchers over what a down year means for the biggest promotional event in San Diego. The city spends roughly $25 million a year to promote America’s Finest City. In recent non-COVID years, Comic-Con has attracted around 2,500 media members from 30 nations who are all in the city, writing about it and giving San Diego free exposure that doesn’t require the city to put up a dime.
Miro Copic, a marketing expert and professor at San Diego State University, said the city might be losing out on highly coveted earned, or free, media this year if there isn’t big news coming out of the convention. The earned media concept in the marketing world is when an entity, like the tourism authority, doesn’t pay for coverage and a newspaper journalist, Instagram influencer or YouTube channel comes to San Diego on their own and does a piece on how much fun they are having here.
“Earned is where the huge value is,” Copic said. “If you get a ton of radio, print, social media coverage, that value is immeasurable.”