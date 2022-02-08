Crash

Police said an 83-year-old woman was injured after she was struck while crossing Sam Houston Drive on Monday night. Police said the woman failed to yield the right of way.

An 83-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle as she was crossing a Victoria road, police said Tuesday.

About 9:20 p.m. Monday, the woman was struck by a Jeep as she was crossing in the 3200 block of Sam Houston Drive, said Senior Police Officer David Brogger, spokesman for the Victoria Police Department.

The woman was walking east to west while crossing the street, Brogger said. She did not yield the right of the way to the Jeep, which was southbound, and the area she crossed did not contain an intersection or crosswalk.

The woman was taken to an area hospital and then transferred to a San Antonio hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police had not released the woman's name as of Tuesday afternoon

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

