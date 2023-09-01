A 25-year-old woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a Wednesday shooting, a Victoria Police Department spokesman said.
About 5:46 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a shooting on the 600 block of East Warren Avenue, said Senior Police Officer David Brogger.
They located a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound in a parking lot. He was transported to a Victoria hospital where he remained in stable condition Friday, according to a news release from the police department.
During the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for the woman.
The woman was found in the 3600 block of Woodlawn Street. and was arrested, according to the news release.
She was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was booked into the Victoria County Jail.
She remained in the jail as of Friday on a $100,000 bond, according to the jail reports.