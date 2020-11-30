A woman died after her car struck the rear of a tractor-trailer on U.S. 59 near Ganado Sunday evening.
Manuela Gonzalez, of Sullivan City, was traveling north when her 2015 Buick LaCrosse crashed into a produce delivery truck about 7:56 p.m. Sunday, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, spokesman with the Texas Department of Public Safety.
