Sarah Sturm Cisneros, 36, of Victoria, has pled guilty to tampering with physical evidence in connection with the February 2019 murder of 71-year-old Melvin Fabian.
Cisneros was sentenced to 10 years in prison, the maximum prison sentence possible for a third-degree felony. In addition, she was assessed a $5,000 fine, according to a news release from the Victoria County District Attorney’s office.
Originally charged as a party to Fabian’s death, Cisneros testified for the State in the murder trial of Christopher Isadore Varela Jr. in December. Eyewitness testimony and forensic evidence showed on Feb. 1, 2019, Varela fatally shot Fabian three times through his apartment door following a domestic dispute between Fabian and a family member of Cisneros. Following the shooting, Cisneros and Varela hid the murder weapon and a pair of Varela’s shoes on rural property in Goliad County.
At the conclusion of Varela’s trial, a Victoria jury found him guilty of murder and tampering with physical evidence and sentenced him to 99 years in prison.
The victim’s family was consulted regarding Cisneros’ plea bargain.
The case was investigated by the Victoria Police Department and prosecuted by Criminal District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson. Cisneros was represented by defense attorney Jerry Clark. Judge Elí Garza, presided over the proceedings.
Arrested
- VICTORIA -A 35-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 11 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and a class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Donna man by deputies Feb. 11 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 11 on suspicion of racing on a highway.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by officer Feb. 11 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault causing bodily injury case.
- VICTORIA — A 41- year-old Richmond man by deputies Feb. 11 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a burglary of a habitation case; an out-of-state warrant charging him with violation of parole; and a third warrant charging him with violation of probation in an aggravated assault with deadly weapon case.
- VICTORIA — A 53-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 11 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than a gram.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers Feb. 11 on suspicion of violation of a bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Houston man by officers Feb. 11 on sight arrests charging him with engaging in organized criminal activity, unlawful use of a criminal instrument, theft of property between $30,000-$150,000, and unlawfully carrying a weapon
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Feb. 11 on a Calhoun County warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Missouri City man by officers Feb. 11 on suspicion of engaging in organized criminal activity, unlawful use of a criminal instrument, theft of property between $30,000-$150,000, unlawfully carrying a weapon and evading arrest of detention.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year -old Victoria man by officers Feb. 11 on four warrants charging him with surety of bond in failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information, bail jumping and failure to appear, assault causing bodily injury to a family member, and bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 11 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcoholic beverage.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 11 on suspicion of racing on a highway.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Stafford man by officers Feb. 11 on suspicion of engaging in organized criminal activity, unlawful use of a criminal instrument, theft of property between $30,000-$150,000, unlawfully carrying a weapon and evading arrest or detention.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 11 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 case.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 12 on suspicion of attempted possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility and possession of a controlled substance less than a gram.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 12 on a warrant charging him with theft of property between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by officer Feb. 12 on suspicion of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 12 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 12 on an in-state warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 12 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault causing bodily injury to a family member case.
- VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 12 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, engaging in organized criminal activity, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle or watercraft, and evading arrest of detention.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 12 on warrants charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member and interfering with emergency request for assistance.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 12 on suspicion of aggravate assault with a deadly weapon, engaging in organized criminal activity and evading arrest or detention
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 13 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by officer Feb. 13 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and evading arrest or detention.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 13 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Robstown man by officers Feb. 13 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than a gram.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Mission man by officers Feb. 13 on a Nolan County warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear- felony, and a Nolan County warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a money laundering between $2,500-$30,000 case.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 13 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, driving while intoxicated, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 13 on suspicion of theft of a firearm and unlawfully carrying a weapon and a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance between 3-28 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 13 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle and a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 13 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 14 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than a gram and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Laredo man by officers Feb. 14 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 14 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 14 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, evading arrest or detention, evading detention, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information, on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a burglary of a habitation case, and a Guadalupe County warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 14 on suspicion of assault of a family or household member by impeding breathing or circulation.
