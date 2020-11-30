The woman who died after being struck by passing vehicle on U.S. 87 on Thanksgiving has been identified.
Trinity Jade Huddleston, 22, of Victoria, died after she was struck about five miles north of Victoria about 9 p.m. Thursday, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Monday.
