Local women are honoring their mothers’ legacies by displaying their artwork in a downtown Victoria art gallery.
In Jupiter Horizons Gallery, Karissa Winters, of Victoria, is displaying the artwork of her late mother, Kimberly Greig, and Lisa Haynes, of Rockport, is displaying the works of her late mother, Carole Myers, among the works of local moms and artists.
The display, called The Mothership Has Landed, is intended to honor mothers, said Winters, who co-owns the gallery with Claire Santellana.
“It’s to celebrate (my mom’s) legacy and everything she’s done for arts, but also all mothers,” Winters said. “That’s why The Mothership Has Landed.”
Greig was a founding member of the Austin Art League and had a passion for teaching the arts, Winters said. She practiced in a number of mediums, including sculpture, oil paint and watercolor.
Greig was also intent on helping all artists get recognized for the beauty in their work, Winters said.
“She helped turn arts and crafts fairs into places where artists were taken more seriously,” she said. “Like, you’re an artist, and this is where you show your art. It used to be viewed as ‘just’ arts and crafts, and she said, ‘No, this is a platform for artists to be seen and to become a place where they can flourish and support themselves and make this their career.’”
Greig died last year at the age of 62, and one of the pieces on display in the gallery is an unreleased watercolor painting she created honoring their families pets and life in the country, Winters said.
Haynes is displaying four of the nearly 200 of mother’s paintings she has, she said.
“Her professional career began at age 15 when she was recognized for her ability to paint,” Haynes said. “And she painted from age 15 until age 81, I would say.”
Myers won over 300 national and regional awards over her career and had solo exhibitions in cities like San Antonio, Oklahoma City, St. Louis and Albuquerque, according to her website.
Myers died in 2017 at the age of 82, Haynes said.
Haynes was the executor of her mother’s estate after she died, and rediscovering her mother’s work was like getting to know her again by “seeing the art and remembering where she was at that stage of her life,” she said. “You know, remembering that she was in Paris, and that I was in high school or remembering where she was.”
Myers’ work was primarily watercolor and tended to be more abstract, Haynes said.
“She was kind of a creative experimental painter is what they called her,” she said. “She would experiment with collage or different techniques and had a freedom about the colors that she used and the composition she used.”
Haynes said that finding a venue to display an artist’s work after their death can be a challenge.
“A lot of the art festivals, rightfully so, are for the living artists,” she said. “So when an artist passes away, you’ve got to find a niche, got to find a gallery that will want to display the work.”
The gallery has helped Winters heal after her mother’s death, she said.
“It’s a very hard thing for Mother’s Day to come up and your mom has passed away,” Winters said. “It makes it a little easier to know I’m carrying on a legacy. Even though she passed away, in theory she’s still living on by me sharing her passion and love for art and a piece of art she made.”
