In 2022 Woodsboro fell one game short of the District 16-2A, Division II title.
In 2023 the belief is that the difference between second place and first is the details. Eliminating mistakes and playing a more clean brand of football.
“We have to get better at the little things,” Woodsboro head coach Johny Lesak said. “That’s what cost us last year, so we’re really just hammering home this year being just one percent better every day and hopefully we can eliminate those mistakes.”
Playing mistake free football will be crucial for the Eagles this season as they transition from a more spread offense attack to a Slot-T-style offense. Lesak believes this style better suits his team and once they’re fully adapted they will be able to play a mistake free brand of football.
“Early on it’s hard to say we’re going to be perfect with ball handling, inevitably mistakes are going to happen,” Lesak said. “But hopefully by district we’ve eliminated those mistakes.”