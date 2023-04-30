University of Houston-Victoria student Elijah Willis wants to use music therapy to stimulate plant growth in hydroponics.
While some may think that is a far fetched idea, the college junior is working to make it a reality.
On Saturday, he attended the panel discussion of the Innovation Collective's Think Big Festival where he asked questions of business experts trying to learn how to make his dream a reality.
Willis has been a regular at the Innovation Collective since he discovered it and has been instrumental in his growth as an entrepreneur.
Through each panel, he learned philosophy, collaboration with others and logistics that will help him going into the future, he said.
The 13 panelists are business leaders from around the country who shared their experience and expertise with local community members participating in the Innovation Collective. Each shared their personal stories of success and failure, the lessons they learned, industry expertise, and how it can be applied to Victoria's growth.
Earlier in the conference the experts brainstormed with local leaders and community members about the future of Victoria and areas it could grow.
For example, Jack Industries Principal Rafferty Jackson suggested using the Victoria Regional Airport as a hub for vertical take-off and landing aircraft and pilots as "air taxis" see more investment.
This was Jackson's first event with Innovation Collective. She was impressed with how engaged people were throughout the festival.
"I love the idea that tells the true narrative of innovation in America. It's grassroots. All the small businesses, all the entrepreneurs, that's the heart of American industry, but the story we are all told is one of the lone inventor," she said.
However, the community has to want it and make it a reality, Jackson said.
"There is no reason why (the people in Victoria) can't (make it happen), she said.
The think tank exercise on Friday involved the business experts and local residents who identified what they want Victoria to become by identifying industries and opportunities in the area.
The two groups identified local resources such as Victoria's geographic position, the airport with an extensively long runway, the city's history, and industries where the city is well situated to seize opportunities.
They concluded Victoria is equipped to take advantage of such industries including agriculture, energy and space.
Agriculture was suggested because of the area's extensive experience in the industry.
Energy was suggested, not only for the area's history with oil and gas, but also for the role it can play in the transition away from oil and gas to opportunities for renewables and nuclear energy. This will help meet the climate goals of nearby larger cities such as Corpus Christi, San Antonio and Houston.
Space was suggested because of the airport's large runway that could be used for reusable commercial space shuttles, with SpaceX in Boca Chica presenting an opportunity.
As the festival ended with the pub crawl through downtown Victoria, community members and the visiting business leaders were in deep discussion, looking at how they could continue the collaboration.
Nick Smoot, Innovation Collective founder and CEO, who emceed the event with Karissa Winters, Innovation Collective Victoria community, was impressed with how much attendees were engaged with each other.
"This may be one of the best lineups we've ever had and they had so much fun as well. So it was not just galvanizing the community, but people from all over the world came into this week and had a blast," Smoot said.
Innovation Collective has been in Victoria for about 18 months and has embraced what the organization set out to accomplish with UHV, community members and other local stakeholders committed to growing Victoria, he said.
"I do think people in Victoria can leverage the opportunity provided to them," Smoot said. "In real-time, it's happening...people are leveraging not only the connections but the bigger thinking as well."