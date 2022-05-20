Hundreds of wounded combat veterans were welcomed Friday afternoon to the flag-dressed Field of Honor near Parkway Church on John Stockbauer Drive to have their service recognized and honored.

Escorted by police Harleys and cruisers with lights flashing and sirens wailing, five tour buses and a number of vans and cars brought these service members to the event. Before the warriors dispersed into the field of flags to find the ones with their names on them, they were praised by retired Army Col. Mike Petrash, the event organizer.

“We’re honored by your presence today,” Petrash said.

U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Victoria, told the veterans their service to this country could not be ignored.

“Thank you for your service,” Cloud said to the 350 veterans who assembled in the field. “You are not forgotten. You are not overlooked.”

Retired Army Sgt. 1st Class Kimberlin Bain, 51, said Friday’s welcome made him proud to have served in Iraq, where he was wounded.

“People still care,” Bain said. “I’m proud to be an American. It was an emotional experience, even on the drive down here.”

Saturday, the Warrior’s Weekend Fishing Tournament will be held in Port O’Connor from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The weekend allows the community to honor those who fought for their country in the war on terrorism. They are from the different service branches, representing the Army, Marine Corps, Navy and Air Force. They are taken out on the water for a day of fishing and relaxation by volunteer captains aboard their boats.

Tommy Garrett, 47, came from Rogersville, Missouri, for the event. Garrett who served as an Army artilleryman, said he initially served from 1993 to 1997. He had stopped by his house on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, while working.

“I saw the second plane hit the building and left the house,” Garrett said. “I went down to the recruiting station.”

He served again from 2001 to 2006.

The Sept. 11, 2001, attacks saw a series of airline hijackings and suicide attacks by 19 militants linked to the Islamic extremist group Al-Qaeda against targets in the United States. Two planes rammed the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, causing extensive death and destruction. A third plane struck the southwest side of the Pentagon, the Defense Department’s headquarters, causing a fire. A fourth plane crashed in Pennsylvania after passengers fought against the hijackers. All 19 terrorists died.

Those attacks led to America’s war in Afghanistan, which ended last year, the longest war in U.S. history. Since 9/11, 2,448 American military personnel died from 2001 to 2021 in Afghanistan. Another 4,598 died in Iraq during two phases: the 2003 to 2011 operation, which started as an effort to oust then-leader Saddam Hussein and remove weapons of mass destruction from the country, and from 2014 to the present, in which the U.S. is battling the Islamic State group. The U.S. has said Iraq is winding down, but American troops are still being deployed there.

In Afghanistan, 20,752 American service members also were wounded in action during the war. In Iraq, more than 32,000 were wounded.

Master Gunnery Sgt. Stanton Pittman, 54, spent 26 years in the Marine Corps. He said it was inspiring to see what kind of assistance the community of Victoria expends for veterans.

“I’m amazed by the support from the community,” Pittman said. “I really enjoy what they are doing for the veterans.”